65 out of 99 enemy drones were shot down in nine regions of Ukraine, 32 did not reach their targets

Kyiv • UNN
Russia launched 99 drones at Ukraine overnight, 65 drones were shot down, 32 did not reach their targets, and three regions were affected by the attack, reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Tuesday, writes UNN.
Details
According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of March 4, the enemy attacked with 99 strike UAVs of the Shahed type and various types of imitation drones from the directions: Oryol, Kursk, Millerovo, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.
As of 09:00, the downing of 65 strike UAVs of the Shahed type and other types of drones in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, and Odesa regions has been confirmed. 32 enemy imitation drones were location-lost (without negative consequences)
As a result of the enemy attack, it was indicated that Odesa, Sumy, and Donetsk regions were affected.