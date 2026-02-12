60 combat engagements on the front since the beginning of the day, the enemy is active in two directions - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the number of combat engagements has reached 60. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

Shelling of border areas of Sumy Oblast continues. Today, the settlements of Neskuchne, Kucherivka, Yastrubshchyna, Rohizne, and Ryzhivka were affected. - the summary states.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 36 shellings of settlements and positions of our units. One combat engagement took place.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked seven times towards the settlements of Vovchansk, Okhrimivka, and Kolodiazhne. One attempt by the enemy to improve their positions is ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to advance once in the Pishchane area.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two attempts by the invaders to advance towards Stavky and Serednie.

In the Sloviansk direction, the occupiers tried to advance to the positions of our troops towards Sviato-Pokrovske. The combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no offensive actions by the enemy were recorded.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out eight offensive actions near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Illinivka, Rusynyi Yar, and Sofiivka. One attack is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 25 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Shevchenko, Kotlyne, Pokrovsk, Molodetske, Novopavlivka, Bilytske, Novopidhorodne, Dachne, and Ivanivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the occupiers; 23 attacks have already been stopped.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Huliaipole direction, 15 attacks were recorded in the Huliaipole area and towards Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, and Rybne. The enemy launched air strikes on the areas of Kamianka, Verkhnia Tersa, Vozdvyzhivka, Barvinivka, and Luhivske.

In the Orikhiv, Prydniprovskyi, and other directions, there were no significant changes in the situation. No enemy attempts to advance were recorded.

Enemy losses: minus 770 soldiers and almost one and a half thousand UAVs per day