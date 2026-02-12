60 combat engagements on the front since the beginning of the day, the enemy is active in two directions - General Staff

$43.030.06
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
01:47 PM • 2620 views
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
11:56 AM • 8066 views
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
11:18 AM • 12940 views
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
09:49 AM • 16451 views
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
09:16 AM • 25449 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"Photo
February 12, 08:30 AM • 71864 views
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
February 11, 07:42 PM • 48050 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
February 11, 05:25 PM • 58278 views
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
February 11, 05:07 PM • 45530 views
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outragedPhoto
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Occupiers expand land allocation program in Crimea for war participants - CPDFebruary 12, 05:44 AM • 5376 views
Vladyslav Heraskevych urged the IOC to end the scandal and provide generators to UkraineVideoFebruary 12, 08:05 AM • 15608 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych out of 2026 Olympics due to 'memory helmet' ban, plans appeal to CASFebruary 12, 08:19 AM • 20193 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"Video08:43 AM • 30163 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget losses11:15 AM • 15075 views
Publications
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget losses11:15 AM • 15224 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 66334 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 59055 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 61068 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
February 11, 09:00 AM • 69868 views
60 combat engagements on the front since the beginning of the day, the enemy is active in two directions - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

Since the beginning of the day, 60 combat engagements have been recorded. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions, and shelling of the Sumy region continues.

60 combat engagements on the front since the beginning of the day, the enemy is active in two directions - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the number of combat engagements has reached 60. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

Shelling of border areas of Sumy Oblast continues. Today, the settlements of Neskuchne, Kucherivka, Yastrubshchyna, Rohizne, and Ryzhivka were affected.

- the summary states.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 36 shellings of settlements and positions of our units. One combat engagement took place.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked seven times towards the settlements of Vovchansk, Okhrimivka, and Kolodiazhne. One attempt by the enemy to improve their positions is ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to advance once in the Pishchane area.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two attempts by the invaders to advance towards Stavky and Serednie.

In the Sloviansk direction, the occupiers tried to advance to the positions of our troops towards Sviato-Pokrovske. The combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no offensive actions by the enemy were recorded.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out eight offensive actions near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Illinivka, Rusynyi Yar, and Sofiivka. One attack is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 25 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Shevchenko, Kotlyne, Pokrovsk, Molodetske, Novopavlivka, Bilytske, Novopidhorodne, Dachne, and Ivanivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the occupiers; 23 attacks have already been stopped.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Huliaipole direction, 15 attacks were recorded in the Huliaipole area and towards Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, and Rybne. The enemy launched air strikes on the areas of Kamianka, Verkhnia Tersa, Vozdvyzhivka, Barvinivka, and Luhivske.

In the Orikhiv, Prydniprovskyi, and other directions, there were no significant changes in the situation. No enemy attempts to advance were recorded.

Enemy losses: minus 770 soldiers and almost one and a half thousand UAVs per day12.02.26, 07:30 • 3044 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Ukraine