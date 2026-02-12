$43.090.06
Exclusive
February 11, 07:42 PM
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
February 11, 05:25 PM
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
February 11, 05:07 PM
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outragedPhoto
February 11, 04:28 PM
Family of serviceman Nazar Daletsky does not have to return payments to the state - Ministry of Defense
February 11, 02:43 PM
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
February 11, 01:50 PM
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
February 11, 11:56 AM
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Exclusive
February 11, 09:46 AM
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
February 11, 06:59 AM
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
Tags
Authors
Enemy losses: minus 770 soldiers and almost one and a half thousand UAVs per day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Russian troop losses on February 11. 770 occupiers were killed and 1442 UAVs were destroyed.

Enemy losses: minus 770 soldiers and almost one and a half thousand UAVs per day

On February 11, Russian troops lost 770 soldiers and 1442 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN  with reference to  data  of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 12.02.26  are approximately:

  • personnel ‒  1250150 (+770) people eliminated
    • tanks ‒  11662 (+1)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒  24025 (+5)
        • artillery systems ‒  37213 (+65)
          • MLRS ‒  1641 (+3)
            • air defense systems ‒  1299 (+1)
              • aircraft ‒  435 (0)
                • helicopters ‒  347 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒  132153 (+1442)
                    • cruise missiles ‒  4270 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒  28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒  2 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒  78141 (+172)
                            • special equipment ‒  4070 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in January, the total losses of the enemy killed and seriously wounded  amounted to  more than 31.7 thousand people, which exceeded the volume of its personnel replenishment.

                              Ukraine lost 55,000 soldiers in the war against Russia - Zelenskyy04.02.26, 23:10 • 22153 views

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War in Ukraine
                              Technology
                              War in Ukraine
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine