60 aircraft, 2 thousand military: NATO kicks off annual nuclear exercise
NATO is conducting a two-week military exercise to practice the use of nuclear weapons. About 2,000 troops and 60 aircraft from 13 NATO countries will take part in the maneuvers.
NATO's annual military exercises to protect member states will continue for two weeks from October 14, during which they will practice the use of nuclear weapons, UNN reports citing DW.
According to the NATO headquarters in Brussels, about two thousand military personnel stationed at eight European air bases will take part in the Steadfast Noon exercise.
The air maneuvers will reportedly involve more than 60 aircraft from 13 NATO countries, including modern fighters capable of carrying US nuclear bombs deployed in Europe, long-range bombers, as well as surveillance and refueling aircraft.
The maneuvers will take place at air bases in Belgium and the Netherlands, as well as over the North Sea in the airspace of the United Kingdom and Denmark.
NATO did not provide any information about the scenario and details of the exercise, but according to dpa, a number of military experts say the maneuvers include practicing the safe transportation of American nuclear weapons from underground storage facilities to aircraft and their installation under fighter jets. However, the training flights are then conducted without bombs, experts say.
NATO's nuclear sharing program stipulates that in emergency situations, this type of US weapon deployed in Europe can be used against enemy targets from partner countries' aircraft. According to unconfirmed information, "it is stored in northern Italy, Turkey, Belgium, the Netherlands, and at the Buchel base in the German federal state of Rhineland-Palatinate.
NATO emphasizes that the Steadfast Noon exercise is not a direct response to Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine and that no combat weapons will be used during the maneuvers. However, the exercise is intended to send a clear message to Russia that the Alliance is ready to defend itself, including with nuclear weapons, "if the worst happens.
"Nuclear deterrence is the foundation of the North Atlantic Alliance's security," NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said before the start of the maneuvers. According to him, these military exercises should demonstrate to "any adversary" that the Alliance is ready to respond to any threat and will defend all its allies.
