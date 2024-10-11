NATO is considering developing a new strategy for Russia: Media get details

$41.340.03
How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 43834 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 144929 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 193381 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 120468 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 354020 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 178183 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 147765 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196975 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

April 3, 10:18 PM • 14951 views

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 9942 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM • 21115 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 28015 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 24221 views
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 6656 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 14826 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 24512 views

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 708 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 27474 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 29757 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 43227 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 51377 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

NATO is considering developing a new strategy for Russia: Media get details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38560 views

NATO defense ministers will begin to rethink the decade-old policy towards Russia due to the threat from the Kremlin. The alliance plans to develop a new strategy by the 2025 summit, taking into account changes in relations with Russia.

NATO is considering developing a new strategy for Russia: Media get details

NATO defense ministers who will meet next week will begin to rethink the alliance's decade-long policy on relations with Russia in response to the threat from the Kremlin, UNN reports with reference to Politico.

Media reports say that NATO-Russia relations have hit rock bottom after Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. In response, NATO has called Russia "the most significant and direct threat to the security of Allies," while the Kremlin claims that NATO's eastward expansion is a danger to its existence.

However, despite the change in tone, NATO still supports the "Basic Act" with Russia. This is a document signed in 1997, six years after the collapse of the Soviet Union, which provides for the common goal of "building a stable, peaceful and indivisible Europe.

The NATO-Russia Council, a post-Cold War body established for security partnerships and joint projects, has not met since 2022. Relations have steadily deteriorated over the years, with Russia attacking Georgia in 2008 and then illegally annexing Crimea in 2014. 

NATO nations are now trying to "map out the various elements of (Russia's) strategy and open up debate within the alliance that will lead us to topics such as the future of the NATO-Russia Founding Act," a senior U.S. official told reporters on Friday.

"It is time to develop a new strategy in terms of specific positions (of allies)," the official said.

The publication notes that although official discussions at a lower level have been going on for months, next week's meeting of NATO defense ministers will be the first of several rounds of ministerial discussions on the topic. During the July NATO summit in Washington, the allies agreed to develop a new NATO-Russia strategy at the next alliance summit, scheduled for June 2025 in The Hague.

The US official added: "Now we have to have an understanding in the alliance... that (the Founding Act) and the NATO-Russia Council were created for a different era, and I think the allies are ready to say that this was a different era in our relationship with Russia, and therefore deserves something new.

The official said that there is no draft of the new strategy yet, as attention is focused on gathering opinions from 32 NATO countries. 

There is disagreement over how far NATO should go to create a new set of rules when it comes to Russia. A NATO diplomat said that some NATO members are concerned that a new very aggressive strategy could send a "signal" that could destabilize Russia.

In addition, there is the issue of Hungary and Slovakia, two NATO countries that are disrupting ties with the rest of the alliance by continuing to maintain contacts with the Kremlin and seeing strategic value in engaging with Russia.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPoliticsNews of the World
NATO
The Hague
Washington, D.C.
Europe
Crimea
Slovakia
Hungary
Ukraine
Georgia
