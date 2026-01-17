56,000 families in Kyiv region left without electricity after Russia's night attack

In the Kyiv region, 56,000 families in the Bucha district were left without electricity as a result of Russia's night attack, DTEK energy company reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Kyiv region: 56,000 families in Bucha district were left without electricity due to the night attack. Energy workers immediately supplied power to critical infrastructure facilities. Restoration work is currently underway. The situation is complicated by frost. - DTEK reported on social media.

At the same time, the company indicated that emergency power outages are ongoing in the Brovary and Boryspil districts of the region.

