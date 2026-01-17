56,000 families in Kyiv region left without electricity after Russia's night attack

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
January 17, 12:18 AM • 10032 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 19871 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 21963 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 29435 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 23238 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 38680 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 33641 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
January 16, 11:02 AM • 28569 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
January 16, 10:01 AM • 26317 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
January 16, 08:50 AM • 25799 views
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump administration considers creating a "Peace Council" for Ukraine, modeled after GazaJanuary 16, 10:29 PM • 8216 views
Kevin Hart's exclusive "retro-Bronco" to be auctioned without reserveJanuary 16, 11:02 PM • 5894 views
Venezuela signed its first-ever LNG export contractJanuary 16, 11:56 PM • 4340 views
Kate Middleton impressed fans by driving herself to a reception at Windsor CastlePhotoJanuary 17, 12:47 AM • 5168 views
Gold prices fall amid profit-taking and de-escalation in Iran04:30 AM • 5282 views
Publications
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 29435 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhotoJanuary 16, 04:00 PM • 19314 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 51098 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 82089 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 100751 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Sam Altman
Marco Rubio
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
White House
Great Britain
Venezuela
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideo07:26 AM • 1836 views
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbot03:45 AM • 3602 views
Kate Middleton impressed fans by driving herself to a reception at Windsor CastlePhotoJanuary 17, 12:47 AM • 5446 views
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration featuresPhotoJanuary 16, 07:05 PM • 10041 views
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the coldJanuary 16, 10:34 AM • 21905 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Shahed-136
Gold

56,000 families in Kyiv region left without electricity after Russia's night attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 328 views

As a result of the night attack, 56,000 families in the Bucha district of Kyiv region were left without electricity. DTEK energy workers have powered critical infrastructure facilities and are carrying out restoration work in freezing conditions. Emergency power outages continue in Brovary and Boryspil districts.

56,000 families in Kyiv region left without electricity after Russia's night attack

In the Kyiv region, 56,000 families in the Bucha district were left without electricity as a result of Russia's night attack, DTEK energy company reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Kyiv region: 56,000 families in Bucha district were left without electricity due to the night attack. Energy workers immediately supplied power to critical infrastructure facilities. Restoration work is currently underway. The situation is complicated by frost.

- DTEK reported on social media.

At the same time, the company indicated that emergency power outages are ongoing in the Brovary and Boryspil districts of the region.

Russia attacked energy infrastructure in Odesa region: consequences shown17.01.26, 09:13 • 1250 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyKyiv region
Frosts in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Air raid alert
Social network
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Kyiv Oblast
DTEK