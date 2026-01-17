56,000 families in Kyiv region left without electricity after Russia's night attack
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the night attack, 56,000 families in the Bucha district of Kyiv region were left without electricity. DTEK energy workers have powered critical infrastructure facilities and are carrying out restoration work in freezing conditions. Emergency power outages continue in Brovary and Boryspil districts.
In the Kyiv region, 56,000 families in the Bucha district were left without electricity as a result of Russia's night attack, DTEK energy company reported on Saturday, writes UNN.
Kyiv region: 56,000 families in Bucha district were left without electricity due to the night attack. Energy workers immediately supplied power to critical infrastructure facilities. Restoration work is currently underway. The situation is complicated by frost.
At the same time, the company indicated that emergency power outages are ongoing in the Brovary and Boryspil districts of the region.
