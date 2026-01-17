Russia attacked energy infrastructure in Odesa region: consequences shown

Russia once again attacked energy facilities in Odesa Oblast overnight, said Odesa Oblast Military Administration head Oleh Kiper on Saturday, UNN reports.

Overnight, the enemy launched another cynical attack on Odesa region's energy infrastructure. Damage was recorded at one of the facilities in the Odesa region, and a fire broke out. - Kiper wrote on Telegram.

The State Emergency Service clarified that Russia struck infrastructure facilities in Odesa region, and that a building and vehicles were also damaged. The fire has now been extinguished.

According to Kiper, there were no fatalities or injuries.

"The aftermath is being eliminated. Critical infrastructure and life support facilities are operating as usual," the head of the OMA stated.

Ukrainian Air Force: Air defense shot down and suppressed 96 enemy drones during night attack