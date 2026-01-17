Russia attacked energy infrastructure in Odesa region: consequences shown

$43.180.08
January 17, 12:18 AM
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
January 16, 11:02 AM
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
January 16, 10:01 AM
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
January 16, 08:50 AM
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
CPC Blend oil prices collapsed due to drone attacks in the Black SeaJanuary 16, 09:17 PM • 5524 views
Kia technician sues company over serious injury during car repairJanuary 16, 09:47 PM • 6578 views
Trump administration considers creating a "Peace Council" for Ukraine, modeled after GazaJanuary 16, 10:29 PM • 6642 views
Kevin Hart's exclusive "retro-Bronco" to be auctioned without reserveJanuary 16, 11:02 PM • 4260 views
Gold prices fall amid profit-taking and de-escalation in Iran04:30 AM • 3628 views
Publications
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 27147 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhotoJanuary 16, 04:00 PM • 18311 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 50245 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 81337 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 99984 views
UNN Lite
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbot03:45 AM • 2730 views
Kate Middleton impressed fans by driving herself to a reception at Windsor CastlePhotoJanuary 17, 12:47 AM • 3458 views
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration featuresPhotoJanuary 16, 07:05 PM • 9272 views
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the coldJanuary 16, 10:34 AM • 21563 views
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhotoJanuary 15, 04:22 PM • 26274 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in Odesa region: consequences shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

During the night, the enemy attacked the energy infrastructure of Odesa region, causing damage and a fire. There are no dead or injured, the fire has been extinguished.

Russia attacked energy infrastructure in Odesa region: consequences shown

Russia once again attacked energy facilities in Odesa Oblast overnight, said Odesa Oblast Military Administration head Oleh Kiper on Saturday, UNN reports.

Overnight, the enemy launched another cynical attack on Odesa region's energy infrastructure. Damage was recorded at one of the facilities in the Odesa region, and a fire broke out.

- Kiper wrote on Telegram.

The State Emergency Service clarified that Russia struck infrastructure facilities in Odesa region, and that a building and vehicles were also damaged. The fire has now been extinguished.

According to Kiper, there were no fatalities or injuries.

"The aftermath is being eliminated. Critical infrastructure and life support facilities are operating as usual," the head of the OMA stated.

Ukrainian Air Force: Air defense shot down and suppressed 96 enemy drones during night attack17.01.26, 08:06 • 1278 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineUNN-Odesa
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Oleh Kiper
Odesa Oblast
Odesa