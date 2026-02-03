50 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy is actively attacking the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions

Since the beginning of the day, 50 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy from the territory of the Russian Federation carried out artillery shelling of settlements, including Serhiivske and Liskivshchyna in Chernihiv Oblast; Bezsalyvka, Rohizne, Volfyne, Kucherivka, Seredyna Buda, Budky, Shalyhyne, Iskryskivshchyna, Khodyno, Novasylivka in Sumy Oblast - the summary states.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 52 shellings of settlements and positions of our units, including two from multiple rocket launcher systems, and one air strike.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked three times in the areas of Prylipka and Maryine. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy is trying to advance towards Kurylivka and Novoosinove. In total, three combat engagements have been recorded in this direction, three of which are currently ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two attacks by the invaders, in the area of Zarichne and towards Drobysheve.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Russians tried three times to advance on the positions of our troops towards Zakitne, Svyato-Pokrovske and in the area of Dronivka. Two combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out three offensive actions near the settlements of Shcherbynivka and Pleshchiivka. One attack is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 23 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of Shakhtove, Novyi Donbas, Pokrovsk, Svitle, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novopavlivka and towards Ivanivka, Hannivka and Rodynske. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 18 attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked once, in the area of Andriivka-Klevtsove.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 attacks by the occupiers, in the area of Huliaipole, Nove Pole, Zelene, Svyatopetrivka and towards Myrne. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders once in the area of Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled one enemy attack.

No significant changes in the situation have been recorded in other directions, the General Staff summarized.