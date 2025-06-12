49 of 63 enemy drones neutralized over Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of June 12, the Russian Federation launched 63 drones at Ukraine, attacking Kharkiv region, Donetsk region and Odessa region. Air defense shot down 49 "Shahed", but hits were recorded in 7 locations.
Russia attacked Ukraine with 63 drones at night, 49 of which were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.
Details
According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of June 12 (from 22.00 on June 11), the enemy attacked with 63 Shahed-type attack UAVs and unmanned aerial vehicles-imitators of various types from the directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda - TOT Crimea.
"The main directions of the air strike are Kharkiv region, Donetsk region and Odessa region," the statement said.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
As of 09.00, air defense forces neutralized 49 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (UAVs of other types) in the east, south and north of the country. 28 - shot down by fire weapons, 21 - locationally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare
Hits of enemy air attack weapons were recorded in 7 locations, and the fall of downed (fragments) in 4 locations.