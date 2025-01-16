34 drones out of 55 launched by Russia were shot down over 11 regions of Ukraine

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with 55 drones, 34 drones were destroyed and 18 more imitators were spotted, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, on the night of January 16 (from 20:00 on January 15), the enemy attacked with 55 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitator drones from the directions of Millerovo, Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.

As of 09.00, 34 Shahed and other types of attack UAVs were confirmed downed in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv regions. 18 hostile imitator UAVs were lost in the area (no negative consequences) - the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on social media.

"Several UAVs hit a farm in Chernihiv region, and private houses in Kharkiv and Poltava regions were damaged as a result of the fall of downed enemy drones," the Air Force said.

Russian drone attack in Poltava region leaves hundreds of consumers without electricity