34 drones out of 55 launched by Russia were shot down over 11 regions of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Russia attacked Ukraine with 55 Shahed drones and imitator drones from different directions. Air defense forces destroyed 34 attack UAVs, but there were hits to a farm and damage to private homes.
Details
According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, on the night of January 16 (from 20:00 on January 15), the enemy attacked with 55 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitator drones from the directions of Millerovo, Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.
As of 09.00, 34 Shahed and other types of attack UAVs were confirmed downed in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv regions. 18 hostile imitator UAVs were lost in the area (no negative consequences)
"Several UAVs hit a farm in Chernihiv region, and private houses in Kharkiv and Poltava regions were damaged as a result of the fall of downed enemy drones," the Air Force said.
