Russian drone attack in Poltava region leaves hundreds of consumers without electricity

Russian drone attack in Poltava region leaves hundreds of consumers without electricity

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27870 views

Russian drones attacked the energy infrastructure of Poltava region. The attack left 323 consumers without power supply, and specialists are working to restore it.

Russian troops attacked Poltava region with drones at night, damaging the energy infrastructure, leaving 323 consumers without electricity, Poltava RMA reported on Telegram on Thursday, UNN reports.

At night, enemy UAVs attacked Poltava region. The air defense system worked on enemy targets. Fortunately, there were no casualties. Drone debris damaged the energy infrastructure in the region. 301 household and 22 legal consumers are without electricity now

- RMA said.

As indicated, specialists are already working to restore power supply.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
