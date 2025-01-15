Emergency outage schedules canceled, electricity consumption increased - Ukrenergo

Emergency power outage schedules introduced in seven regions as a result of Russia's morning massive missile attack on the energy sector have been canceled, consumption has increased due to a decrease in the efficiency of domestic solar power plants, Ukrenergo reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Consequences of shelling

"As a result of the morning massive missile attack on energy facilities, emergency shutdown schedules were forced to be introduced in seven regions: Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovs'k, Zaporizhzhia and Kirovohrad regions. As of 9:00 a.m., the use of emergency shutdown schedules in all of these regions was canceled," the NPC said.

Consumption

"As of 9:30 a.m. today, January 15, electricity consumption was 2.3% higher than at the same time on Tuesday. The reason for the increase is cloudy weather in some regions and a decrease in the efficiency of household solar power plants," the statement said.

Yesterday, January 14, the daily maximum consumption was recorded in the morning. It was 2.8% lower than the previous day's maximum on Monday, January 13. This is reportedly due to the increase in air temperature in most regions of Ukraine (except for the western regions).

Emergency repair works at power facilities are ongoing.

"From 08:00 to 20:00 today, there is still a need to consume electricity sparingly. If possible, do not use powerful electrical appliances during this time and do not turn on several such devices at the same time," Ukrenergo urged.

As noted, "the situation in the power system may change," so you should follow the messages of regional power companies.

