276 battles on the front, 100 of them in the Pokrovsk direction: General Staff map

More than a third - 100 out of 276 - of the battles over the past day on the front took place in the Pokrovsk direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on November 6, showing a map of the hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 276 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. - reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 55 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, used five missiles and dropped 124 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 3992 kamikaze drones and carried out 4354 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 122 from multiple launch rocket systems.

"Yesterday, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and an enemy artillery system," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled two Russian attacks. The enemy launched 11 air strikes, dropped a total of 25 guided aerial bombs and carried out 177 shellings, including nine from multiple launch rocket systems.

Over the past day, 14 combat engagements took place in the Southern-Slobozhansky direction in the areas of Vovchansk, Bologivka and towards Synelnykove.

In the Kupyansk direction, seven enemy attacks were recorded. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assault actions towards the settlements of Bohuslavka, Petropavlivka, Pishchane and Nova Kruhliakivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 27 times, trying to advance near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novoiehorivka, Kolodiazi, Karpivka, Derylove, Myrny, Shandryholove, Zarichne and towards the settlements of Korovyn Yar and Drobysheve.

In the Sloviansk direction, the aggressor attacked near Yampil, Dronivka, Serebrianka, Pereizne and towards Siversk, Zvanivka. In total, 17 combat engagements took place over the past day.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled six enemy attacks near the settlements of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Chasiv Yar, Fedorivka and towards Stupochky.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 35 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka and Rusyn Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 100 aggressor attacks in the areas of the settlements of Mayak, Nykanorivka, Fedorivka, Chervony Lyman, Myroliubivka, Pokrovsk, Lysivka, Zvirove, Novopavlivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Muravka, Filia and Yalta.

Measures are being taken to block the enemy, who is trying to infiltrate and accumulate in the city of Pokrovsk. Active counteraction to attempts by groups of enemy infantry to gain a foothold continues. In Pokrovsk, the Defense Forces of Ukraine are carrying out strike and search operations. In particular, assault units of the 425th Separate Assault Battalion, SBS operators, combined groups of the SSO, Military Law Enforcement Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, SBU, NGU and HUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine are involved. Military units defending the city have been reinforced. - reported the General Staff.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 31 enemy assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Ivanivka, Oleksandrograf, Pidubne, Sichneve, Vorone, Sosnivka, Stepove, Verbove, Pryvilne, Novohryhorivka and Pershotravneve.

In the Huliaipole direction, 13 combat engagements were recorded in the areas of the settlements of Novomykolaivka, Uspenivka, Okhotnyche and Zelenyi Hai.

In the Orikhiv direction, one combat engagement took place - the enemy tried to advance near the settlement of Stepove.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, Ukrainian units repelled two enemy attacks in the direction of the Antonivsky bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

