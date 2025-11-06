276 battles on the front, 100 of them in the Pokrovsk direction: General Staff map

ukenru
November 5, 09:56 PM • 19729 views
Putin asked to settle the war in Ukraine - Trump on his last conversation with the head of the Russian Federation
November 5, 08:20 PM • 34736 views
Angelina Jolie's humanitarian trip to Kherson interrupted by TCC employees: what is known about the incident with the star's bodyguard
November 5, 05:06 PM • 28359 views
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
Exclusive
November 5, 03:51 PM • 27049 views
Some Kyiv homes are being connected to heating based on residents' individual decisions - KMDA
Exclusive
November 5, 03:03 PM • 37429 views
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
November 5, 01:23 PM • 39938 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
November 5, 12:20 PM • 23453 views
General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement
November 5, 11:19 AM • 23433 views
50,000 UAH to be paid at birth: Rada adopted decision
November 5, 10:32 AM • 37902 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns
Exclusive
November 5, 08:57 AM • 22949 views
Kyiv stopped: dense fog, wave of accidents and dangerous air covered the city
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Government simplified access to loans for solar and wind power plants for households - Ministry of EnergyNovember 5, 10:19 PM • 6582 views
Poland plans to increase imports of US LNG for further supplies to Ukraine and SlovakiaNovember 5, 10:43 PM • 6338 views
Europeans massively give up alcohol due to taste and healthNovember 5, 10:57 PM • 7696 views
In a Finnish school, a Ukrainian student was forced to sing "Kalinka"November 6, 01:33 AM • 13652 views
Scientists from the University of Cologne have discovered a "promising" antibody against HIV02:50 AM • 3944 views
Publications
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
November 5, 03:03 PM • 37429 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
November 5, 01:23 PM • 39938 views
How to make homemade marshmallows: simple recipes and tipsPhotoNovember 5, 11:38 AM • 41110 views
When and how to prune raspberries for winter: tipsPhotoNovember 5, 11:10 AM • 53707 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concernsNovember 5, 10:32 AM • 37902 views
276 battles on the front, 100 of them in the Pokrovsk direction: General Staff map

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1344 views

Over the past day, 276 combat engagements took place on the front, 100 of them in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy launched missile and air strikes, used kamikaze drones, and carried out shelling.

More than a third - 100 out of 276 - of the battles over the past day on the front took place in the Pokrovsk direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on November 6, showing a map of the hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 276 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

- reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 55 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, used five missiles and dropped 124 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 3992 kamikaze drones and carried out 4354 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 122 from multiple launch rocket systems.

"Yesterday, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and an enemy artillery system," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled two Russian attacks. The enemy launched 11 air strikes, dropped a total of 25 guided aerial bombs and carried out 177 shellings, including nine from multiple launch rocket systems.

Over the past day, 14 combat engagements took place in the Southern-Slobozhansky direction in the areas of Vovchansk, Bologivka and towards Synelnykove.

In the Kupyansk direction, seven enemy attacks were recorded. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assault actions towards the settlements of Bohuslavka, Petropavlivka, Pishchane and Nova Kruhliakivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 27 times, trying to advance near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novoiehorivka, Kolodiazi, Karpivka, Derylove, Myrny, Shandryholove, Zarichne and towards the settlements of Korovyn Yar and Drobysheve.

In the Sloviansk direction, the aggressor attacked near Yampil, Dronivka, Serebrianka, Pereizne and towards Siversk, Zvanivka. In total, 17 combat engagements took place over the past day.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled six enemy attacks near the settlements of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Chasiv Yar, Fedorivka and towards Stupochky.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 35 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka and Rusyn Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 100 aggressor attacks in the areas of the settlements of Mayak, Nykanorivka, Fedorivka, Chervony Lyman, Myroliubivka, Pokrovsk, Lysivka, Zvirove, Novopavlivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Muravka, Filia and Yalta.

Measures are being taken to block the enemy, who is trying to infiltrate and accumulate in the city of Pokrovsk. Active counteraction to attempts by groups of enemy infantry to gain a foothold continues. In Pokrovsk, the Defense Forces of Ukraine are carrying out strike and search operations. In particular, assault units of the 425th Separate Assault Battalion, SBS operators, combined groups of the SSO, Military Law Enforcement Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, SBU, NGU and HUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine are involved. Military units defending the city have been reinforced.

- reported the General Staff.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 31 enemy assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Ivanivka, Oleksandrograf, Pidubne, Sichneve, Vorone, Sosnivka, Stepove, Verbove, Pryvilne, Novohryhorivka and Pershotravneve.

In the Huliaipole direction, 13 combat engagements were recorded in the areas of the settlements of Novomykolaivka, Uspenivka, Okhotnyche and Zelenyi Hai.

In the Orikhiv direction, one combat engagement took place - the enemy tried to advance near the settlement of Stepove.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, Ukrainian units repelled two enemy attacks in the direction of the Antonivsky bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

AFU eliminated over a thousand occupiers and 278 units of equipment in a day - General Staff of the AFU06.11.25, 07:24 • 1918 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
National Guard of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Zvanivka
Yalta
Siversk
Chasiv Yar
Ukraine