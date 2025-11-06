AFU eliminated over a thousand occupiers and 278 units of equipment in a day - General Staff of the AFU

Over the past day, November 5, the Ukrainian Defense Forces killed and wounded 1,170 Russian occupiers and eliminated 278 units of various enemy equipment. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 06.11.25 are approximately:

personnel — about 1,147,740 (+1,170) people

tanks ‒ 11,329 (0)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 23,541 (+6)

artillery systems ‒ 34,288 (+15)

MLRS ‒ 1,535 (0)

air defense systems ‒ 1,237 (0)

aircraft ‒ 428 (0)

helicopters ‒ 346 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 78,430 (+172)

cruise missiles ‒ 3,918 (0)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

vehicles and fuel tanks ‒ 66,658 (+84)

special equipment ‒ 3,991 (+1)

Data is being updated.

Recall

Ukrainian troops repelled 260 combat engagements as of the evening of November 5, with the hottest fighting in Donetsk region. The enemy launched 1 missile strike, 43 air strikes, and used over 2,300 kamikaze drones.

Zelenskyy: Pokrovsk – we continue to destroy the occupier, there are necessary results