AFU eliminated over a thousand occupiers and 278 units of equipment in a day - General Staff of the AFU

November 5, 09:56 PM • 16081 views
Putin asked to settle the war in Ukraine - Trump on his last conversation with the head of the Russian Federation
November 5, 08:20 PM • 27629 views
Angelina Jolie's humanitarian trip to Kherson interrupted by TCC employees: what is known about the incident with the star's bodyguard
November 5, 06:18 PM • 21995 views
Ukrzaliznytsia temporarily restricts train traffic to Kramatorsk and Sloviansk due to security risks
November 5, 05:06 PM • 25714 views
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
Exclusive
November 5, 03:51 PM • 24792 views
Some Kyiv homes are being connected to heating based on residents' individual decisions - KMDA
Exclusive
November 5, 03:03 PM • 34772 views
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
November 5, 01:23 PM • 37758 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
November 5, 12:20 PM • 23172 views
General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement
November 5, 11:19 AM • 23158 views
50,000 UAH to be paid at birth: Rada adopted decision
November 5, 10:32 AM • 36593 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns
Exclusives
Award for Trump? FIFA announced the creation of the Peace PrizeNovember 5, 08:03 PM • 5856 views
Strike on Bohodukhiv in Kharkiv region: number of injured rises to fiveNovember 5, 08:03 PM • 4992 views
Trump said South Africa should not be in the G20 and refused to go to the summitNovember 5, 09:15 PM • 5222 views
Europeans massively give up alcohol due to taste and healthNovember 5, 10:57 PM • 3674 views
In a Finnish school, a Ukrainian student was forced to sing "Kalinka"01:33 AM • 11456 views
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
November 5, 03:03 PM • 34774 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
November 5, 01:23 PM • 37760 views
How to make homemade marshmallows: simple recipes and tipsPhotoNovember 5, 11:38 AM • 39645 views
When and how to prune raspberries for winter: tipsPhotoNovember 5, 11:10 AM • 50970 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concernsNovember 5, 10:32 AM • 36595 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Oleh Syniehubov
Bloggers
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Europe
Donetsk Oblast
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar examsVideoNovember 5, 03:25 PM • 15768 views
Avengers star Sebastian Stan says Marvel Cinematic Universe shaped him as an actorNovember 5, 02:19 PM • 17757 views
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desertNovember 5, 08:51 AM • 34981 views
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a strangerNovember 4, 04:38 PM • 39486 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debatedNovember 4, 12:13 PM • 52769 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Guardian
Boeing P-8 Poseidon

AFU eliminated over a thousand occupiers and 278 units of equipment in a day - General Staff of the AFU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 768 views

Over the past day, November 5, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1,170 Russian occupiers and 278 units of enemy equipment. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 06.11.25 amount to over 1.1 million personnel.

AFU eliminated over a thousand occupiers and 278 units of equipment in a day - General Staff of the AFU

Over the past day, November 5, the Ukrainian Defense Forces killed and wounded 1,170 Russian occupiers and eliminated 278 units of various enemy equipment. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 06.11.25 are approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,147,740 (+1,170) people
    • tanks ‒ 11,329 (0)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 23,541 (+6)
        • artillery systems ‒ 34,288 (+15)
          • MLRS ‒ 1,535 (0)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1,237 (0)
              • aircraft ‒ 428 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 346 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 78,430 (+172)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3,918 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • vehicles and fuel tanks ‒ 66,658 (+84)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3,991 (+1)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              Ukrainian troops repelled 260 combat engagements as of the evening of November 5, with the hottest fighting in Donetsk region. The enemy launched 1 missile strike, 43 air strikes, and used over 2,300 kamikaze drones.

                              Zelenskyy: Pokrovsk – we continue to destroy the occupier, there are necessary results05.11.25, 20:33 • 2620 views

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              War in Ukraine
                              Technology
                              Martial law
                              War in Ukraine
                              Skirmishes
                              Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine