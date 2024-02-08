251 explosions in a day - Russians shell 11 communities in Sumy region

On February 8, the Russian army fired 41 times at Sumy region. 251 explosions were recorded. 11 communities of the region came under fire. This was reported by the regional military administration, UNN reports.

Details

The Russian army shelled the Shalyhyne community (three explosions), Yunakivska community (20 explosions) and Vorozhbianska community (one explosion) with artillery.

There was a UAV attack on the territory of the Velykopysarivska community - they dropped an explosive device (2 explosions) and recorded mortar attacks (21 explosions).

The Russian military attacked the Bilopil community with mortars (39 explosions), artillery (50 explosions), and grenade launchers (64 explosions). There was also an air strike (two explosions) and tank shelling (8 explosions).

FPV drone shelling (4 explosions) and a UAV attack - dropping of explosive ordnance (2 explosions) in Krasnopilska community were recorded.

Russian soldiers attacked the territory of the Khotyn community with artillery (14 explosions) and mortars (5 explosions).

Four mines were dropped by the Russian military on the territory of the Esman community. There were also attacks with an FPV drone (three explosions).

An FPV drone attack (one explosion) and mortar attack (three explosions) were carried out on the Seredina-Buda community.

There was a mortar attack (four explosions) and artillery shelling (two explosions) in the Miropilska community.

An FPV drone attack was carried out in Krolevets community (one explosion).

