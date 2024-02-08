russians shelled the border areas of Sumy region with mortars and artillery at night

The enemy continues shelling the border of Sumy region. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

It is reported that at night, russians fired 5 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 18 explosions were recorded. Velykopysarivska, Shalyhinska, Esmanska, Druzhbivska communities were shelled.

It is specified that the enemy fired six and four times at the Velykopysarivska and Esmanska communities, respectively, with mortars. Shalygynska community came under artillery fire, 6 explosions were recorded. russians dropped two more mines on the Druzhbivka community.

Enemy shells Tabayivka in Kharkiv region from aircraft, two people wounded in the region - RMA