Enemy shells Tabayivka in Kharkiv region from aircraft, two people wounded in the region - RMA

The Russian military shelled 20 settlements in Kharkiv region yesterday. In particular, they conducted air strikes on Tabaivka. As a result of the enemy attacks, two residents of the Kharkiv region were injured. This was reported on Thursday by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

About 20 settlements in Kharkiv region came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including: Veterinary, Nesterne, Komisarove, Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Berestove, and others. - Syniehubov wrote on social media.

According to him, the occupants carried out air strikes on Tabayivka.

At 22:00 a 67-year-old man sustained light injuries as a result of shelling in Kupyansk. A private house and a gas pipe were damaged.

Also at 22:02, the occupants attacked Hlushkivka, Kupyansk district. A 42-year-old man sustained an explosive injury. A private farm was damaged.

In addition, at 19:00, Russians reportedly struck Kurylivka village, damaging a private household.

At 15:00, the occupants shelled Vovchansk, the type of weapon was MLRS. There was no information about damage or casualties.

At 08:25 outside the village of Hryhorivka, Kupyansk district, a warehouse building of a private enterprise was destroyed, 1 residential building was destroyed and 1 damaged. There were no casualties, said Sinegubov.

