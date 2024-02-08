Enemy shells Tabayivka in Kharkiv region from aircraft, two people wounded in the region - RMA

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 49836 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 114077 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 120019 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 162277 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 163948 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 265142 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176421 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166753 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148562 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 235769 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Enemy shells Tabayivka in Kharkiv region from aircraft, two people wounded in the region - RMA

Enemy shells Tabayivka in Kharkiv region from aircraft, two people wounded in the region - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27484 views

The Russian military shelled 20 settlements in Kharkiv region, including Tabayivka, injuring two local residents.

The Russian military shelled 20 settlements in Kharkiv region yesterday. In particular, they conducted air strikes on Tabaivka. As a result of the enemy attacks, two residents of the Kharkiv region were injured. This was reported on Thursday by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

About 20 settlements in Kharkiv region came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including: Veterinary, Nesterne, Komisarove, Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Berestove, and others.

- Syniehubov wrote on social media.

According to him, the occupants carried out air strikes on Tabayivka.

At 22:00 a 67-year-old man sustained light injuries as a result of shelling in Kupyansk. A private house and a gas pipe were damaged.

Also at 22:02, the occupants attacked Hlushkivka, Kupyansk district.  A 42-year-old man sustained an explosive injury. A private farm was damaged.

In addition, at 19:00, Russians reportedly struck Kurylivka village, damaging a private household.

At 15:00, the occupants shelled Vovchansk, the type of weapon was MLRS. There was no information about damage or casualties.

At 08:25 outside the village of Hryhorivka, Kupyansk district, a warehouse building of a private enterprise was destroyed, 1 residential building was destroyed and 1 damaged. There were no casualties, said Sinegubov.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
khersonKherson
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

