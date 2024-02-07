One more person wounded in Kherson region due to enemy shelling - RMA

In the Kherson region, a 56-year-old man was wounded in another shelling by Russian troops, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported, UNN reports.

Details

"A man was injured in the Russian shelling of Kherson region. [He was wounded near the village of Molodizhne. The 56-year-old victim has an explosive trauma, injuries to his back, abdomen and arm," the RMA said in a Telegram post.

As noted, the man is now in hospital, doctors are providing assistance to the victim.

