One more person wounded in Kherson region due to enemy shelling - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
A 56-year-old man was wounded as a result of Russian shelling near the village of Molodizhne, Kherson region.
In the Kherson region, a 56-year-old man was wounded in another shelling by Russian troops, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported, UNN reports.
Details
"A man was injured in the Russian shelling of Kherson region. [He was wounded near the village of Molodizhne. The 56-year-old victim has an explosive trauma, injuries to his back, abdomen and arm," the RMA said in a Telegram post.
As noted, the man is now in hospital, doctors are providing assistance to the victim.
Russian army strikes Tokarivka in Kherson region in the morning: one wounded07.02.24, 11:08 • 25661 view