Russian army strikes Tokarivka in Kherson region in the morning: one wounded

This morning, the Russian military shelled Tokarivka village in Kherson region. An elderly man was injured as a result of the enemy shelling. UNN reports this with reference to the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

In the morning, the Russian army attacked Tokarivka. A 62-year-old man was injured. He was diagnosed with an explosive injury - the RMA said in a statement.

It is noted that the victim was taken to the hospital for medical care.

Addendum

Kherson region recorded 37 hostile attacks yesterday. As a result of the attacks by Russian troops, one person was killed and three wounded. The Russian army targeted, among other things, residential areas of the region.