Russian army strikes Tokarivka in Kherson region in the morning: one wounded
Kyiv • UNN
In the morning, the Russian military shelled the village of Tokarivka, Kherson region, resulting in a 62-year-old man suffering an explosive injury.
This morning, the Russian military shelled Tokarivka village in Kherson region. An elderly man was injured as a result of the enemy shelling. UNN reports this with reference to the Kherson Regional Military Administration.
In the morning, the Russian army attacked Tokarivka. A 62-year-old man was injured. He was diagnosed with an explosive injury
It is noted that the victim was taken to the hospital for medical care.
Addendum
Kherson region recorded 37 hostile attacks yesterday. As a result of the attacks by Russian troops, one person was killed and three wounded. The Russian army targeted, among other things, residential areas of the region.