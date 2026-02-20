237 combat engagements took place on the front line in the past day, 970 occupiers were eliminated - General Staff

Over the past day, 237 combat engagements were recorded at the front. On February 19, the enemy launched one missile strike, used one missile, carried out 61 air strikes, and dropped 196 guided aerial bombs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

In addition, the enemy used 4,748 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,453 shellings of settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops, including 76 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

The Russians launched air strikes, particularly on the areas of the settlements of Ivanivka, Havrylivka, Malomykhailivka, Kolomiytsi, Velykomykhailivka, Pokrovske, Oleksandrivka in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; Andriivka-Klevtsove in Donetsk Oblast; Verkhnia Tersa, Lisne, Liubytske, Huliaipilske, Vozdvyzhivka, Zaliznychne, Dolynka, Hirke, Kopani in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The Air Force of the Defense Forces struck two areas of concentration of personnel and one other important object of the Russian invaders.

The situation in certain sectors of the front is as follows:

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, 12 combat engagements with the enemy took place last day. The enemy launched two air strikes, dropped four aerial bombs, and carried out 81 shellings, including three from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy tried to break through the defensive lines of Ukrainian defenders 12 times, in the areas of the settlements of Veterynarne, Zelene, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Vilcha, and towards Okhrymivka, Zarubynka, Chuhunivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out four attacks towards the settlements of Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, Novoosinove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy conducted 13 attacks. They tried to break into the Ukrainian defense in the area of Shandryholove and towards the settlements of Novyi Myr, Stavky, Drobycheve, Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, during yesterday, Ukrainian defenders stopped 12 attempts by the occupiers to advance in the area of Ozerne, Dronivka, Zakitne, Zvanivka, Riznykivka, and in the direction of Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out three offensive actions in the area of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Fedorivka, and Vasyukivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 19 attacks near the settlements of Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, Pleshchiivka, Stepanivka, and towards the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Novopavlivka, Berestok.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 37 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Zatyshok, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Muravka, Novomykolaivka, Filiia, and towards Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 14 attacks during the past day, in the areas of the settlements of Sosnivka, Zlahoda, and in the directions of the settlements of Dobropillia, Andriivka-Klevtsove.

In the Huliaipole direction, 29 attacks by the occupiers took place - in the directions of the settlements of Staroukrainka, Zaliznychne, Zelene, Sviatopetrivka, and in the area of Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders twice in the direction of Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy carried out one unsuccessful offensive action.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 970 personnel. Also, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized two tanks, six armored combat vehicles, three artillery systems, one air defense system, 551 unmanned aerial vehicles, 76 units of automotive equipment, and one unit of special equipment of the occupiers.

Recall

On the night of February 20, the Russians attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 128 UAVs. Air defense forces shot down or suppressed 107 enemy drones.