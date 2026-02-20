237 combat engagements took place on the front line in the past day, 970 occupiers were eliminated - General Staff

$43.270.03
50.920.34
ukenru
Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM • 26112 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM • 51402 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
February 19, 02:37 PM • 29756 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 48848 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 12:37 PM • 30204 views
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 42457 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
February 19, 09:20 AM • 29628 views
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
February 19, 09:12 AM • 27093 views
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Exclusive
February 19, 07:36 AM • 26396 views
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
February 19, 07:02 AM • 19537 views
"They always forget that we are not Russia": Zelenskyy reveals conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
1.4m/s
74%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Poland cancels aid to Ukrainian refugees: lawFebruary 19, 10:31 PM • 17753 views
MELOVIN commented on rumors about his ex-lover's infidelityFebruary 19, 11:04 PM • 11295 views
Putin trapped: Russia's chances of victory in Ukraine are diminishing - The EconomistFebruary 20, 12:15 AM • 17540 views
Crimea hit by night attack: airfields targeted, casualties reportedFebruary 20, 01:28 AM • 12001 views
New conscription mechanism: Russia creates fire department to "protect" Zaporizhzhia NPP02:03 AM • 10574 views
Publications
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 29859 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 48854 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 42460 views
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappearedFebruary 19, 11:15 AM • 40592 views
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewalFebruary 18, 05:10 PM • 51923 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Jeffrey Epstein
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Barack Obama
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALS06:37 AM • 2374 views
Trump ordered the declassification of government documents on extraterrestrial life and UFOs06:27 AM • 2876 views
MELOVIN commented on rumors about his ex-lover's infidelityFebruary 19, 09:12 PM • 14377 views
Chinese streamer loses 140,000 followers due to beauty filter glitchFebruary 19, 12:42 PM • 25505 views
Iconic Mustang "Eleanor" from the film "Gone in 60 Seconds" has been put up for auctionPhotoFebruary 19, 12:06 PM • 29791 views
Actual
Technology
Film
Social network
Heating
Series

237 combat engagements took place on the front line in the past day, 970 occupiers were eliminated - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 540 views

Over the past day, 237 combat engagements were recorded, the enemy launched missile and 61 air strikes. The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 970 occupiers and a significant amount of equipment.

237 combat engagements took place on the front line in the past day, 970 occupiers were eliminated - General Staff

Over the past day, 237 combat engagements were recorded at the front. On February 19, the enemy launched one missile strike, used one missile, carried out 61 air strikes, and dropped 196 guided aerial bombs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

In addition, the enemy used 4,748 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,453 shellings of settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops, including 76 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

The Russians launched air strikes, particularly on the areas of the settlements of Ivanivka, Havrylivka, Malomykhailivka, Kolomiytsi, Velykomykhailivka, Pokrovske, Oleksandrivka in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; Andriivka-Klevtsove in Donetsk Oblast; Verkhnia Tersa, Lisne, Liubytske, Huliaipilske, Vozdvyzhivka, Zaliznychne, Dolynka, Hirke, Kopani in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The Air Force of the Defense Forces struck two areas of concentration of personnel and one other important object of the Russian invaders.

The situation in certain sectors of the front is as follows:

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, 12 combat engagements with the enemy took place last day. The enemy launched two air strikes, dropped four aerial bombs, and carried out 81 shellings, including three from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy tried to break through the defensive lines of Ukrainian defenders 12 times, in the areas of the settlements of Veterynarne, Zelene, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Vilcha, and towards Okhrymivka, Zarubynka, Chuhunivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out four attacks towards the settlements of Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, Novoosinove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy conducted 13 attacks. They tried to break into the Ukrainian defense in the area of Shandryholove and towards the settlements of Novyi Myr, Stavky, Drobycheve, Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, during yesterday, Ukrainian defenders stopped 12 attempts by the occupiers to advance in the area of Ozerne, Dronivka, Zakitne, Zvanivka, Riznykivka, and in the direction of Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out three offensive actions in the area of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Fedorivka, and Vasyukivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 19 attacks near the settlements of Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, Pleshchiivka, Stepanivka, and towards the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Novopavlivka, Berestok.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 37 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Zatyshok, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Muravka, Novomykolaivka, Filiia, and towards Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 14 attacks during the past day, in the areas of the settlements of Sosnivka, Zlahoda, and in the directions of the settlements of Dobropillia, Andriivka-Klevtsove.

In the Huliaipole direction, 29 attacks by the occupiers took place - in the directions of the settlements of Staroukrainka, Zaliznychne, Zelene, Sviatopetrivka, and in the area of Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders twice in the direction of Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy carried out one unsuccessful offensive action.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 970 personnel. Also, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized two tanks, six armored combat vehicles, three artillery systems, one air defense system, 551 unmanned aerial vehicles, 76 units of automotive equipment, and one unit of special equipment of the occupiers.

Recall

On the night of February 20, the Russians attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 128 UAVs. Air defense forces shot down or suppressed 107 enemy drones.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Village
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
9K720 Iskander
Ukraine