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225 battles and more than 11,000 drones: where Russian forces attacked the most

Kyiv • UNN

 • 334 views

Over the past day, 225 combat clashes took place, a third of them on the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka and Lyman fronts. Russia deployed 11,517 drones.

225 battles and more than 11,000 drones: where Russian forces attacked the most

A third of the 225 frontline battles over the past day took place in three areas — Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka and Lyman; the enemy deployed more than 11,000 drones, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning briefing on August 31, UNN writes. 

A total of 225 combat engagements were recorded over the past day

- the General Staff reported.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 91 air strikes, during which it dropped 288 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the invaders deployed 11,517 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,966 attacks on settlements and the positions of our troops, 38 of them using multiple-launch rocket systems.

The enemy subjected the settlements of Tovstodubove, Bachivsk, Bezzsalivka, Korenok, Ulanove, Hirky, Iskryskivshchyna, Yastrubshchyna, Neskuchne, Ryzhivka, Kozache, Sopych, Seredyna-Buda, Kucherivka, Mala Slobidka, Volfyne, Radionivka, Romashkove and Nova Sich in Sumy region, as well as Berelivka in Chernihiv region, to artillery shelling. Yastrubshchyna and Vilna Sloboda came under air strikes.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces struck two areas where enemy personnel were concentrated, six UAV command posts, six artillery guns and artillery positions, one command post and five other important targets of the occupiers.

Situation by area

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk areas, two enemy assault actions were recorded over the past day. The aggressor carried out 49 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements.

In the South Slobozhanskyi area, Ukrainian units repelled three enemy attacks. The invaders attempted to advance toward the settlements of Vovchanski Khutory, Volokhivka and Rybalchyne.

In the Kupiansk area, the enemy attacked five times toward Dovhenke, Radkivka and Kupiansk.

Attempts to break through our defenses were repelled in the Lyman area, where the occupiers attacked 15 times toward the settlement of Lyman and in the areas of Hrekivka, Novoselivka, Stavky, Dibrova and Novoiehorivka.

In the Sloviansk area, the enemy carried out eight assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Kryva Luka, Dibrova, Zakitne, Mykolaivka and Riznykivka.

In the Kramatorsk area, the Russian invaders carried out one offensive action toward Fedorivka.

In the Kostiantynivka area, 23 attacks were recorded. The invaders conducted assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Novoselivka, Pavlivka, Stepanivka, Raiske, Vilne and Kucheriv Yar.

The enemy carried out 36 attacks in the Pokrovsk area. The occupiers attempted to advance toward the settlements of Novyi Donbas, Hulive, Molodetske, Novopavlivka, Horikhove, Bilytske, Dobropillia, Novohryshyne, Myrne and Serhiivka, and in the areas of Novomykolaivka, Muravka, Novopidhородnie and Udachne.

In the Oleksandrivka area, the enemy attacked in the vicinity of Ternove.

In the Huliaipole area, the occupiers attacked the positions of our defenders 11 times. The enemy attempted to advance toward the settlements of Vozdvyzhivka, Rizdvianka, Rivne and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv area, our defenders stopped four attempts by the enemy to advance in the vicinity of Mala Tokmachka and Shcherbaky, and toward Orikhiv.

In the Prydniprovske area, the enemy attempted to improve its positions once.

In the Volyn and Polissia areas, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

The General Staff reported Russia’s losses over the past day: 1,600 military personnel, 5 tanks, 50 artillery systems and other equipment31.08.26, 07:10 • 1450 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
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General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
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