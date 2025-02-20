-20°C in the Carpathians: rescuers warn of the danger of hiking in the mountains

ukenru
US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself
US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Trump plans to fire Elon Musk from his White House position - Politico

In the center of Kyiv, firefighters extinguished a fire in a public catering establishment

Manufacturers have not reduced drug prices, even though they no longer pay pharmacies for marketing - MP

This year's Easter basket will rise in price by 15-20% - expert

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

AFU: Occupiers' losses increased by 1390 soldiers and 6 tanks

At least 4 dead in the US: consequences of a catastrophic tornado that swept through part of the country

The film adaptation of "How to Train Your Dragon 2" has been given a release date

Nintendo Switch 2: Release date, price and specifications of the new console

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself
At least 4 dead in the US: consequences of a catastrophic tornado that swept through part of the country

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine
Titanium, lithium, graphite: who owns Ukrainian subsoil

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

Nintendo Switch 2: Release date, price and specifications of the new console

The film adaptation of "How to Train Your Dragon 2" has been given a release date

"Iron Fist" may reappear on screens: MCU is considering the return of Marvel heroes from Netflix

-20°C in the Carpathians: rescuers warn of the danger of hiking in the mountains

-20°C in the Carpathians: rescuers warn of the danger of hiking in the mountains

Kyiv • UNN

The State Emergency Service warns of severe frosts down to -20°C and an increased risk of avalanches in the Carpathians. Rescuers urge tourists to carefully prepare for hiking and follow safety rules.

A severe frost has been recorded in the Carpathians: rescuers warn that if you have plans to go to the mountains, you should carefully prepare in advance. In addition to the increasing frost, experts point to an avalanche hazard.

Transmits to UNN with a link to the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

Attention! In the Carpathians -20°C

Dear friends, if you are planning a hike in the mountains, be careful! The frost is getting stronger, and the risk of frostbite and avalanche danger is increasing:

Image
  • Dress in layers and protect exposed skin;
  • Check the weather forecast and route status;
  • inform your loved ones about your plans and do not go to the mountains alone;
  • be sure to download;
  • Rescue in the Mountains mobile application.
Image

Recall

UNN reported: on Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirsky, the temperature dropped to -22°C. The weather is cloudy with clearings and a northeast wind of 6 m/s.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyHealthLife hack
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Carpathian Mountains
Ukraine
