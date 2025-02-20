-20°C in the Carpathians: rescuers warn of the danger of hiking in the mountains

A severe frost has been recorded in the Carpathians: rescuers warn that if you have plans to go to the mountains, you should carefully prepare in advance. In addition to the increasing frost, experts point to an avalanche hazard.

Transmits to UNN with a link to the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

Attention! In the Carpathians -20°C

Dear friends, if you are planning a hike in the mountains, be careful! The frost is getting stronger, and the risk of frostbite and avalanche danger is increasing:

Dress in layers and protect exposed skin;

Check the weather forecast and route status;

inform your loved ones about your plans and do not go to the mountains alone;

be sure to download;

Rescue in the Mountains mobile application.

Recall

UNN reported: on Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirsky, the temperature dropped to -22°C. The weather is cloudy with clearings and a northeast wind of 6 m/s.