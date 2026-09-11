2026 US Open women's final: who will compete for the main title

On Sunday, September 13, the 2026 US Open tennis final will take place in New York, featuring the “neutral” Russian Aryna Sabalenka and Kazakhstan representative Yelena Rybakina, reports UNN.

Who will play in the women's singles final

On Sunday, September 13, at 11:00 p.m. at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, the “neutral” Aryna Sabalenka and Kazakhstan representative Yelena Rybakina will meet in the US Open final.

Overall, for the “neutral” Russian, this will already be her sixth Grand Slam final. She has previously won the US Open twice, also triumphed at the Australian Open twice, and reached the French Open final once.

For the representative of Kazakhstan, this major final will be the third of her career; this year, Rybakina has already won the Australian Open, while in 2022 she triumphed at Wimbledon. The tennis player's best result at the US Open was reaching the round of 16 in 2025.

Bookmakers favor the Russian in this matchup, with odds of 1.72 available on her victory. Rybakina's victory is priced at 2.16.

The finalists' paths to the decisive match

On her way to the final, Sabalenka defeated Colombia's Camila Osorio (2:0), “neutral” Polina Yatsenka (2:0), Uzbekistan's Kamilla Rakhimova (2:1), American Taylor Townsend (2:1), Czech Linda Noskova, and American Jessica Pegula (2:0).

On her way to the final, Rybakina defeated American Thea Fröhlich (2:0), Spain's Jessica Bouzas (2:0), Ukrainian Yuliia Starodubtseva (2:0), Japan's Naomi Osaka (2:0), China's Qinwen Zheng (2:1), and American Coco Gauff (2:1).

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What prize money will the winner receive

The total US Open prize pool is $108 million, of which the winner will receive $5.5 million and the finalist $2.8 million.

Kostiuk knocked out “neutral” Russian Alexandrova at the 2026 US Open and reached the round of 16

How the Ukrainian women performed at the tournament

Ukraine was represented at the tournament by six athletes. The first to leave the tournament were Anhelina Kalinina, who lost to Japan's Himeno Sakatsume, and Dayana Yastremska, who was eliminated by Italy's Lucrezia Stefanini.

Marta Kostyuk lost to Noskova in the round of 16, Yuliia Starodubtseva lost in the round of 32 to tournament finalist Rybakina, while Kalinina left the tournament in the round of 64 after losing to Alexandra Eala of the Philippines.

Svitolina lost to "neutral" Russian Kalinskaya and was eliminated from the US Open