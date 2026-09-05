Serena and Venus Williams sensationally crashed out of the US Open after their return

Serena and Venus Williams’ run in the US Open women’s doubles ended in the first round. The legendary sisters led 5–0 in the deciding tiebreak, but lost to Hao-Ching Chan and Maia Joint, Associated Press reports, writes UNN.

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The match ended 6–3, 6–7 (6), 7–6 (10–7) in favor of Chan and Joint. The Williams sisters managed to win the second set, and in the third they fought back from 1–4 to take the match to a deciding 10-point tiebreak.

There, the sisters won the first five points in a row, but were unable to hold on to their advantage. Both committed double faults, and their opponents eventually snatched victory.

The sisters’ first return to the US Open in 4 years

For Serena and Venus, this was their first joint match at the US Open since 2022. Their match was scheduled for the evening session on the tournament’s main court—the Arthur Ashe Stadium—which is rare for a first-round doubles match.

The Williams sisters have won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles and 3 Olympic gold medals together—in 2000, 2008, and 2012. At the US Open, they won the doubles title in 1999 and 2009.

Serena, 44, returned to professional tennis this year after a lengthy break, while Venus, 46, continued competing on tour. Earlier this summer, the sisters also lost in the deciding tiebreak of a doubles match at the tournament in Cincinnati.

Kostiuk knocked out “neutral” Russian Alexandrova at the 2026 US Open and reached the round of 16