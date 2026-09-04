Kostiuk knocked out “neutral” Russian Alexandrova at the 2026 US Open and reached the round of 16

Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk advanced to the round of 16 of the 2026 US Open, defeating “neutral” Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova, reports UNN.

Details

The match ended in Kostyuk’s favor — 2:0. The first set ended 6:3, and the second — 6:2.

In the round of 16, Kostyuk will play the winner of the Ann Li–Linda Noskova match.

It should be noted that overnight, another Ukrainian, Yuliia Starodubtseva, defeated Greece’s Maria Sakkari and advanced to the round of 32 of the tournament.

To remind you

The International Ski Federation (FIS) simplified the procedure for admitting athletes from Russia and Belarus to international competitions.