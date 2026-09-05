Svitolina lost to "neutral" Russian Kalinskaya and was eliminated from the US Open

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina has ended her run at the US Open after losing in the third round to "neutral" Russian Anna Kalinskaya, UNN reports.

Details

The match, which lasted almost two hours of playing time, ended with Kalinskaya winning 3:6, 6:2, 3:6.

In the deciding set, Svitolina was the first to break serve and took a 3:2 lead, but she was unable to hold on to the advantage. Kalinskaya immediately broke back, then won three more games in a row and finished the match in her favor.

Additional information

Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk advanced to the round of 16 at the 2026 US Open by defeating "neutral" Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Yuliia Starodubtseva defeated Greece’s Maria Sakkari and advanced to the round of 32 of the tournament.

As a reminder

Serena and Venus Williams ended their run in the women’s doubles at the US Open in the first round. The legendary sisters led 5:0 in the deciding tiebreak, but lost to Hao-Ching Chan and Maia Joint.