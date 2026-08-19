There were 189 combat engagements, and the enemy launched more than 6,500 drones — General Staff on the situation at the front

Overall, since the beginning of this day, 189 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy launched 6,500 drones and dropped 224 guided aerial bombs, and is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions, UNN reports, citing the General Staff's summary.

The enemy carried out 70 airstrikes and dropped 224 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it deployed 6,564 kamikaze drones to strike targets and carried out 2,260 attacks on populated areas and our troops' positions - the summary says.

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the Defense Forces successfully repelled two enemy attacks. In addition, the enemy carried out one airstrike using two guided aerial bombs and shelled our troops' positions and populated areas 53 times.

Over the course of the day, in the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy stormed our units' positions eight times near Lyman, Okhrimivka and Bochkové; two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, no enemy assault operations were recorded.

Ten attempts by the invaders to advance were repelled in the Lyman direction near Shyikivka, Karpivka, Novoselivka, Zarichne, Drobysheve and Lyman; one more combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped 14 attempts by the invaders to advance near Kryva Luka, Zakitne and Mykolaivka.

Two enemy assaults were recorded in the Kramatorsk direction near Dibrova and Vasiutynske.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 21 enemy assaults near Ivanopillia, Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne and Novoselivka.

The enemy carried out a total of 26 attacks in the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers attempted to advance near the populated areas of Vilne, Kucheriv Yar, Hannivka, Matiash eve, Svit le, Bilytske, Shevchenko, Vasylivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka and Molodetske.

According to preliminary estimates, 33 occupiers were killed and 15 wounded here today; two artillery systems, four vehicles, one piece of special equipment, two unmanned aerial vehicle command posts and 27 enemy shelters were destroyed. Three vehicles, one unmanned aerial vehicle command post and 90 enemy shelters were damaged. A total of 352 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

Our defenders repelled five occupier attacks in the Oleksandrivka direction near Voskresenka, Piddubne, Novo Zaporizhzhia and Rybne.

Seven occupier attacks were recorded in the Huliaipole direction near the populated areas of Vozdvyzhivka, Tsvitkove and Novoselivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled three enemy attacks near Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky and Prymorske.

No enemy assault operations were recorded in the Dnipro River direction.

There have been no significant changes in the situation in the other directions.

Russia lost around 1,190 military personnel and dozens of artillery systems in one day