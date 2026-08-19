Russia lost around 1,190 military personnel and dozens of artillery systems in one day

Over the past day, the Russian army lost approximately 1,190 more military personnel. The total combat losses of Russian troops in the war against Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to August 19, 2026, amount to approximately 1,471,160 people. This was reported in a briefing by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

Over the course of the day, Ukrainian forces destroyed 2 Russian tanks, 50 artillery systems, and 3 multiple rocket launchers. They also destroyed 19 ground robotic systems, 1,738 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, 427 vehicles and fuel tankers, and one piece of special equipment.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has lost 12,276 tanks, 25,162 armored combat vehicles, 48,205 artillery systems, 2,043 multiple rocket launchers, and 1,577 air defense systems. Its aviation losses amount to 439 aircraft and 354 helicopters.

In addition, Russian forces have lost 2,311 ground robotic systems, 469,197 operational-tactical UAVs, and 5,010 cruise missiles. At sea, Russia has lost 35 ships and boats and 2 submarines.

The General Staff noted that the data are being уточened.

There were 192 combat engagements, and the enemy launched more than 7,000 drones — General Staff on the situation at the front