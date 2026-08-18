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There were 192 combat engagements, and the enemy launched more than 7,000 drones — General Staff on the situation at the front

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4892 views

Over the past day, there were 192 combat engagements at the front; the enemy launched more than 7,000 drones and 213 guided aerial bombs. The most intense fighting continued in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka and Sloviansk directions.

There were 192 combat engagements, and the enemy launched more than 7,000 drones — General Staff on the situation at the front

In total, since the beginning of this day, 192 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy launched more than 7,000 drones and dropped 213 guided aerial bombs, and is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka and Sloviansk sectors, UNN reports, citing a General Staff update.

The aggressor carried out 64 air strikes using 213 guided aerial bombs, deployed 7,033 kamikaze drones for strikes, and conducted 2,263 shelling attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas 

- the update says.

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk sectors, eight combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day; the enemy shelled the positions of our troops and populated areas 47 times, two of them using MLRS. 

During the day, in the South Slobozhanskyi sector, the enemy stormed the positions of our units three times in the direction of the populated areas of Izbytske and Dovzhanka. One of these assault operations is ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy launched one attack in the direction of Novoosynove. 

Two attempts by the invaders to advance were repelled in the Lyman sector in the direction of the populated area of Lyman. 

In the Sloviansk sector, the Defense Forces stopped 10 attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas of the populated areas of Riznykivka, Kryva Luka and Zakitne, and in the direction of Rai-Oleksandrivka and Mykolaivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the Russian invaders carried out one assault operation in the direction of Izhevka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the Defense Forces repelled 12 enemy assaults in the areas of the populated areas of Kostiantynivka, Novoselivka and Sofiivka, and in the direction of the populated areas of Dolha Balka and Stepanivka. One combat engagement is ongoing.

The enemy carried out 16 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector. The occupiers attempted to advance in the areas of the populated areas of Udachne and Novooleksandrivka, and in the direction of the populated areas of Bilytske, Novyi Donbas, Shevchenko, Serhiivka, Vasylivka and Myrne. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 38 occupiers were eliminated here today and 20 were wounded; six vehicles, three artillery systems,  one fuel and lubricants depot, and 29 shelters for enemy personnel were destroyed. Four vehicles, a gun, two special-purpose units, five UAV control posts, as well as 111 shelters for enemy personnel were damaged. A total of 336 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy launched an attack in the direction of Novyi Zaporizhzhia.

In the Huliaipole sector, the Defense Forces repelled 11 enemy attacks in the direction of the populated areas of Novoselivka, Rivne, Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, Lisne and Charivne. One of these attacks is still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv sector, our defenders stopped one attempt by the enemy to advance in the area of Plavni.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the enemy conducted no offensive operations.

No significant changes in the situation occurred in the other sectors, the General Staff summed up.

Russia lost over 1,200 servicemen and 540 pieces of equipment in one day18.08.26, 07:11 • 3476 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine