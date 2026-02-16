182 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy launched 1654 kamikaze drones - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 182 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy used 1654 kamikaze drones and carried out 1640 shellings, most actively operating in the Huliaipole direction, reports UNN with reference to the General Staff report.

The enemy launched one missile strike, used four missiles, carried out 53 air strikes, dropped 140 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 1654 kamikaze drones and carried out 1640 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops. - the report says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, seven combat engagements with the enemy took place, the enemy carried out 70 shellings of settlements and positions of our units, including one from a multiple rocket launcher. One combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units in the areas of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory and towards Hrafske, Vilcha, Shevyakivka, Chuhunivka. Ukrainian units repelled nine attacks, and three more combat engagements are currently ongoing.

Four attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Kupyansk direction, towards Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, Nova Kruhlyakivka and Bohuslavka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped 12 attacks, towards Nadiya, Hlushchenkove, Oleksandrivka, Druzhbivka, Tverdokhlibove, Drobycheve, Stavky and Lyman. Two more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders repelled seven attempts by the occupiers to advance towards Rai-Oleksandrivka and in the areas of Platonivka and Dronivka. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Russians tried to advance on the positions of our troops five times, in the areas of Minkivka, Vasyukivka, Bondarne and Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 14 times today near Kostiantynivka, Kleban-Byk, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka and in the direction of Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 35 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Rodynske, Chervony Lyman, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne and in the directions of Toretske, Novy Donbas, Vilne, Shevchenko, Novooleksandrivka, Novopavlivka, Novopidhorodne, Filiya. In some locations, fighting is still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction our soldiers eliminated 37 occupiers and wounded 16; destroyed 32 unmanned aerial vehicles, two units of automotive equipment, a command post, and also hit one armored combat vehicle, one unit of automotive equipment and 45 shelters of enemy personnel.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped eight attacks by the occupiers in the directions of Ivanivka, Oleksiivka, Verbove, Pryvillia and Zlahoda.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 37 attacks by the occupiers – towards Dobropillia, Pryluky, Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, Svyatopetrivka, Zelene and Staroukrainka. Enemy air strikes hit Samiilivka, Novoukrainka, Kopani, Hirke, Shyroke, Charivne, Lyubytske, Vozdvyzhivka, Rozivka, Nizhenka. Five combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders once in the Stepnohirsk area. Air strikes with guided aerial bombs hit the areas of Mykilske, Novoandriivka, Kushchove.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations, but launched air strikes on Olhivka and Vesele.

