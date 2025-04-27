$41.690.00
Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone
Exclusive
05:03 AM • 5404 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 28857 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 47909 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 34323 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 87012 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 55045 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 46812 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 50090 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 53055 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 09:10 AM • 41589 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Publications
Exclusives
174 combat clashes took place on the front line in a day: the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed where the enemy is pressing (maps)

Kyiv • UNN

 • 586 views

During April 26, 174 combat clashes took place on the front line, 68 of them on the Pokrovsk direction. Intense fighting is also taking place in the Lyman and Toretsk directions.

174 combat clashes took place on the front line in a day: the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed where the enemy is pressing (maps)

On April 26, 174 combat clashes took place on the Russian-Ukrainian front. In particular, in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 68 times. Intense fighting is also taking place in the Lyman and Toretsk directions. The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to restrain the enemy in the Kursk direction. This is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), reports UNN.

Details

According to operational information as of 08.00 on 27.04.2025, 174 combat clashes were recorded on the front line.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile strike on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using three missiles and 114 air strikes, dropping 202 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out almost 5,000 shellings, including 124 from multiple launch rocket systems, and involved 2,494 kamikaze drones for destruction

- reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The aggressor launched air strikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Novodmytrivka, Mykhailivka, Ryasne, Prokhody, Myropilske of Sumy region; Kupyansk of Kharkiv region; Novopavlivka of Dnipropetrovsk region; Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Oleksiivka, Bahatyr, Yablunivka, Novopil of Donetsk region; Huliaipole, Novoandriivka of Zaporizhzhia region; Vesele of Kherson region.

Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces struck four areas of concentration of personnel, a UAV control point and two artillery pieces of the enemy.

Situation by directions

In the Kupyansk direction, four attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled the enemy's assault actions near Nova Kruglyakivka and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 22 times. He tried to wedge into our defense near the settlements of Nadiya, Hrekivka, Nove, Novomykhailivka and in the direction of Serebryanka.

In the Siversk direction, our soldiers successfully stopped three enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka and Verkhnyokamyanske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked 13 times in the areas of Chasovoy Yar, Kurdyumivka, Stupochky, Predtechyne and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 29 attacks in the areas of Druzhba, Leonidivka, Krymske and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 68 assault actions of the aggressor near the settlements of Sukha Balka, Yelyzavetivka, Novotoretske, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenske, Udachne, Uspenivka, Preobrazhenka, Kotlyarivka and Andriivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 13 attacks near the settlements of Privilne, Dniproenerhiya and Rozliv during the past day.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupation troops stormed the positions of the Defense Forces four times in the areas of the settlements of Stepove, Mala Tokmachka and Mali Shcherbaki.

In the Pridniprovsk direction, our defenders successfully stopped one enemy attack.

In the Kharkiv and Huliaipol directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions yesterday.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to restrain the enemy in the Kursk direction. Yesterday, the enemy launched 20 air strikes, dropping 37 guided aerial bombs, carried out 296 shellings, 14 of them from multiple launch rocket systems. Ukrainian defenders stopped 15 assault actions of the invaders.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups have been detected.

Our soldiers inflict significant losses on the occupying troops in manpower, equipment and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Let's remind

Over the past day, April 26, on the Russian-Ukrainian front, the Defense Forces managed to eliminate at least 1,030 more Russian servicemen. In addition, the defenders destroyed 8 tanks, 42 artillery systems and 1 MLRS of the enemy. 

