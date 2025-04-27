174 combat clashes took place on the front line in a day: the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed where the enemy is pressing (maps)

On April 26, 174 combat clashes took place on the Russian-Ukrainian front. In particular, in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 68 times. Intense fighting is also taking place in the Lyman and Toretsk directions. The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to restrain the enemy in the Kursk direction. This is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), reports UNN.

According to operational information as of 08.00 on 27.04.2025, 174 combat clashes were recorded on the front line.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile strike on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using three missiles and 114 air strikes, dropping 202 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out almost 5,000 shellings, including 124 from multiple launch rocket systems, and involved 2,494 kamikaze drones for destruction - reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The aggressor launched air strikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Novodmytrivka, Mykhailivka, Ryasne, Prokhody, Myropilske of Sumy region; Kupyansk of Kharkiv region; Novopavlivka of Dnipropetrovsk region; Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Oleksiivka, Bahatyr, Yablunivka, Novopil of Donetsk region; Huliaipole, Novoandriivka of Zaporizhzhia region; Vesele of Kherson region.

Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces struck four areas of concentration of personnel, a UAV control point and two artillery pieces of the enemy.

In the Kupyansk direction, four attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled the enemy's assault actions near Nova Kruglyakivka and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 22 times. He tried to wedge into our defense near the settlements of Nadiya, Hrekivka, Nove, Novomykhailivka and in the direction of Serebryanka.

In the Siversk direction, our soldiers successfully stopped three enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka and Verkhnyokamyanske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked 13 times in the areas of Chasovoy Yar, Kurdyumivka, Stupochky, Predtechyne and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 29 attacks in the areas of Druzhba, Leonidivka, Krymske and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 68 assault actions of the aggressor near the settlements of Sukha Balka, Yelyzavetivka, Novotoretske, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenske, Udachne, Uspenivka, Preobrazhenka, Kotlyarivka and Andriivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 13 attacks near the settlements of Privilne, Dniproenerhiya and Rozliv during the past day.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupation troops stormed the positions of the Defense Forces four times in the areas of the settlements of Stepove, Mala Tokmachka and Mali Shcherbaki.

In the Pridniprovsk direction, our defenders successfully stopped one enemy attack.

In the Kharkiv and Huliaipol directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions yesterday.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to restrain the enemy in the Kursk direction. Yesterday, the enemy launched 20 air strikes, dropping 37 guided aerial bombs, carried out 296 shellings, 14 of them from multiple launch rocket systems. Ukrainian defenders stopped 15 assault actions of the invaders.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups have been detected.

Our soldiers inflict significant losses on the occupying troops in manpower, equipment and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Over the past day, April 26, on the Russian-Ukrainian front, the Defense Forces managed to eliminate at least 1,030 more Russian servicemen. In addition, the defenders destroyed 8 tanks, 42 artillery systems and 1 MLRS of the enemy.

