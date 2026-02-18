$43.260.09
160 battles in 24 hours, Huliaipole direction became the hottest - General Staff map

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1014 views

Over the past day, 160 combat engagements took place at the front, with 31 attacks occurring in the Huliaipole direction. The enemy launched missile and air strikes, using kamikaze drones and MLRS.

160 battles in 24 hours, Huliaipole direction became the hottest - General Staff map

160 battles took place on the front line yesterday, the hottest was in the Huliaipole direction, which accounted for 31 enemy attacks, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning summary on February 18, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN

In total, 160 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

- reported the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched two missile strikes, used 30 missiles, carried out 76 air strikes, dropping 168 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 8,470 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,323 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 67 from multiple rocket launchers.

The aggressor carried out air strikes with guided bombs on settlements, including Kucherivka, Volfyne of Sumy region; Pidhavrylivka, Havrylivka, Velykomykhailivka, Orly, Fedorivske of Dnipropetrovsk region; Vozdvyzhivka, Lisne, Verkhnia Tersa, Myrny, Charivne, Veselianka, Liubymivka, Myrivka, Novoselevka, Liubytske, Dolynka, Kopani, Omelnyk of Zaporizhzhia region.

Over the past day, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit three areas of concentration of personnel, one artillery system, a UAV control point, and three other important targets of the Russian invaders.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 99 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements yesterday, 12 of which were from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units four times in the areas of the settlements of Vovchanski Khutory, Prylipka and towards Okhtymivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, three attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions towards Kurylivka and Novoosinove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked eight times, trying to advance in the Zarichne area and towards the settlements of Druzhliubivka, Stavky.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders repelled ten attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Yampil, Zakitne, Riznykivka, Platonivka, Dronivka, Sviato-Pokrovske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Russians tried to advance on the positions of our troops three times, in the area of the settlement of Stupochky and towards Novodmytrivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 14 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka and towards Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Novopavlivka, Ivanopillia.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 21 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Kotlyne, Filia and towards the settlements of Novooleksandrivka, Novopidhorodne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked our positions six times, in the areas of the settlements of Ternove, Rybne and towards Danylivka, Tsehelne.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy tried to advance 31 times on the positions of our defenders, in the areas of the settlements of Dobropillia, Huliaipole, Solodke, Pryluky, Zelene and towards Zaliznychne, Varvarivka, Staroukrainka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

Over the past day, the enemy carried out two unsuccessful attacks in the Prydniprovsky direction.

No signs of the formation of offensive groups of the aggressor were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

Enemy losses: Russians lost 740 soldiers and 1851 UAVs in a day18.02.26, 07:44 • 2036 views

