February 17, 06:24 PM • 11395 views
Enemy losses: Russians lost 740 soldiers and 1851 UAVs in a day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

On February 17, Russian troops lost 740 soldiers and 1851 UAVs. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 18.02.26 amount to 1,256,080 personnel.

On February 17, Russian troops lost 740 soldiers and 1851 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 18.02.26 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1256080 (+740) people eliminated
    • tanks ‒ 11681 (+3)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 24051 (+6)
        • artillery systems ‒ 37363 (+40)
          • MLRS ‒ 1648 (0)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1302 (+1)
              • aircraft ‒ 435 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 347 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 137924 (+1851)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 4314 (+26)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 29 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 2 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 78919 (+194)
                            • special equipment ‒ 4072 (+1)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in January, the total losses of the enemy killed and seriously wounded amounted to more than 31.7 thousand people, which exceeded the volume of its personnel replenishment.

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

