150 combat engagements on the front: the enemy actively attacked in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions

$42.850.00
51.240.00
ukenru
February 1, 12:49 PM • 6344 views
Unverified Starlink terminals will cease to operate in Ukraine: Fedorov spoke about registration details
February 1, 12:14 PM • 12969 views
Moscow court has in absentia arrested Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa: what he was accused of
February 1, 11:56 AM • 31243 views
Peak of cold in Ukraine: meteorologist named dates for weakening of frostsPhoto
February 1, 11:12 AM • 21114 views
Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"
Exclusive
February 1, 10:11 AM • 30708 views
A period of great transformation and emotional intensity: astrological forecast for February 2–8
February 1, 06:56 AM • 25246 views
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
January 31, 05:53 PM • 42925 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM • 59642 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
January 31, 04:54 PM • 38358 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
January 31, 03:43 PM • 35716 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−18°
1.1m/s
79%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian strike on a maternity hospital in Zaporizhzhia on February 1: six people injured, including two womenPhotoVideoFebruary 1, 10:46 AM • 6626 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a repair base and UAV control points in the temporarily occupied territories and in Russia - General StaffFebruary 1, 11:00 AM • 7736 views
The GUR special unit successfully destroyed an occupiers' ammunition depot in Kharkiv region without lossesVideoFebruary 1, 11:36 AM • 8798 views
India will buy oil from Venezuela - TrumpFebruary 1, 12:57 PM • 4502 views
Russian strike on Kherson: bus driver killed, five passengers injuredVideoFebruary 1, 01:23 PM • 4700 views
Publications
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 57594 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 85630 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 63081 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 69640 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 70692 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Vitali Klitschko
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Abu Dhabi
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Traveled almost 5,000 kilometers: rare Waved Albatross from Galapagos spotted off the coast of CaliforniaVideoFebruary 1, 06:27 AM • 18637 views
Traitor singer Yolka renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received a Russian passportJanuary 31, 04:40 PM • 29239 views
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM • 31862 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 34721 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 36417 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Bild
Starlink

150 combat engagements on the front: the enemy actively attacked in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

During the day, 150 combat engagements took place, the enemy carried out 25 air strikes and used 2872 kamikaze drones. The most active battles took place in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions.

150 combat engagements on the front: the enemy actively attacked in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions

Since the beginning of the day, 150 combat engagements have taken place. The enemy actively attacked in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions. In addition, they used 2872 kamikaze drones and carried out 2452 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy launched 25 air strikes, dropping 76 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 2872 kamikaze drones and carried out 2452 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops.

- the message says.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions today, the enemy carried out 73 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements, including two from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units in the areas of Starytsia, Vovchansk, and towards the settlements of Prylipka, Vilcha, Hrafske, Vovchanski Khutory, and Kutkivka. Ukrainian units repelled nine attacks by Russian invaders.

Ukrainian defenders repelled four attacks in the Kupyansk direction, in the area of Zahryzove and towards Kurylivka, Kupyansk.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped six attacks towards Novoserhiivka, Drobycheve, and Dibrova.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders repelled 12 attempts by the occupiers to advance, in the areas of Dronivka, Platonivka, Sviato-Pokrovske towards Zakitne, Rai-Oleksandrivka. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders stopped one offensive action in the area of Pryvillia.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 10 times today near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Kleban-Byk, Shcherbynivka, Stepanivka, Yablunivka, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 31 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Novopidhorodne, Shevchenko, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Dachne, Filiia, and towards Bilytske, Vilne, and Serhiivka. In some locations, battles are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction, our soldiers eliminated 40 occupiers and wounded 27; destroyed 26 unmanned aerial vehicles, four units of automotive and four units of special transport, an anti-tank missile system, a quad bike, two shelters for personnel, and also hit a multiple rocket launcher, two units of automotive equipment, and 18 shelters for enemy personnel.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped three attacks by the occupiers, in the areas of Verbove and Vyshneve.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 23 attacks by the occupiers, in the area of Huliaipole and towards Starooukrainka, Varvarivka, Zelene, Sviatopetrivka, and Zaliznychne. Three more combat engagements are ongoing. Zaliznychne, Liubytske, Vozdvyzhivka, Barvinivka, Rizdvianka were subjected to air strikes.

In the Orikhiv and Prydniprovskyi directions, no offensive actions by the enemy were recorded.

Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a repair base and UAV control points in the temporarily occupied territories and in Russia - General Staff01.02.26, 13:00 • 7770 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine