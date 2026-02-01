150 combat engagements on the front: the enemy actively attacked in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions

Since the beginning of the day, 150 combat engagements have taken place. The enemy actively attacked in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions. In addition, they used 2872 kamikaze drones and carried out 2452 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy launched 25 air strikes, dropping 76 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 2872 kamikaze drones and carried out 2452 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops. - the message says.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions today, the enemy carried out 73 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements, including two from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units in the areas of Starytsia, Vovchansk, and towards the settlements of Prylipka, Vilcha, Hrafske, Vovchanski Khutory, and Kutkivka. Ukrainian units repelled nine attacks by Russian invaders.

Ukrainian defenders repelled four attacks in the Kupyansk direction, in the area of Zahryzove and towards Kurylivka, Kupyansk.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped six attacks towards Novoserhiivka, Drobycheve, and Dibrova.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders repelled 12 attempts by the occupiers to advance, in the areas of Dronivka, Platonivka, Sviato-Pokrovske towards Zakitne, Rai-Oleksandrivka. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders stopped one offensive action in the area of Pryvillia.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 10 times today near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Kleban-Byk, Shcherbynivka, Stepanivka, Yablunivka, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 31 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Novopidhorodne, Shevchenko, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Dachne, Filiia, and towards Bilytske, Vilne, and Serhiivka. In some locations, battles are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction, our soldiers eliminated 40 occupiers and wounded 27; destroyed 26 unmanned aerial vehicles, four units of automotive and four units of special transport, an anti-tank missile system, a quad bike, two shelters for personnel, and also hit a multiple rocket launcher, two units of automotive equipment, and 18 shelters for enemy personnel.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped three attacks by the occupiers, in the areas of Verbove and Vyshneve.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 23 attacks by the occupiers, in the area of Huliaipole and towards Starooukrainka, Varvarivka, Zelene, Sviatopetrivka, and Zaliznychne. Three more combat engagements are ongoing. Zaliznychne, Liubytske, Vozdvyzhivka, Barvinivka, Rizdvianka were subjected to air strikes.

In the Orikhiv and Prydniprovskyi directions, no offensive actions by the enemy were recorded.

