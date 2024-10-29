149 combat engagements in the frontline in 24 hours: one third of attacks in the Kurakhove sector

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 113861 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

149 combat engagements in the frontline in 24 hours: one third of attacks in the Kurakhove sector

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15733 views

The occupants carried out 93 air strikes and fired over 4,800 times at Ukrainian positions. The situation was the most intense in the Kurakhove sector, where the enemy tried to break through the defense 48 times.

149 combat engagements in the frontline in 24 hours: one third of attacks in the Kurakhove sector

149 clashes took place on the frontline over the past day, the most intense - in the Kurakhove sector, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary as of 8 a.m. on October 29, UNN reports.

Over the last day, 149 combat engagements were registered. Over a third of them took place in the Kurakhove sector

- reported the General Staff.

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched a missile attack on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using one missile, as well as 93 air strikes, including 67 KABs. In addition, it carried out more than 4,800 attacks, including 148 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used more than 1,600 kamikaze drones.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces reportedly conducted one strike on an area where enemy personnel and equipment were concentrated, a command center, an ammunition depot, three radars and three strikes on other important targets.

According to the General Staff, the situation in these areas is as follows:

In the Kharkiv sector, there were four enemy-initiated combat engagements. The fighting took place in the area of Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, the number of combat engagements reached 13 over the day. Defense forces repelled attacks in the areas of Kolisnykivka, Synkivka, Kruhlyakivka, Pershotravneve and Lozova.

In the Lyman sector, our troops stopped 15 enemy attacks in the areas of Hrekivka, Zarichne, Terny and Torske.

On the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers nullified three enemy attempts to break through our defense in the areas of Chasovyi Yar and Stupochky in Donetsk region.

Once the enemy tried to advance in the Toretsk direction, operating in the area of Toretsk.

On the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders repelled 31 attacks in the areas of Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Selidove and Vyshneve.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Zoryane, Maksymilianivka, Novodmytrivka, Katerynivka and Antonivka, where the occupants tried to break through Ukrainian defenses 48 times.

In the Vremivsky sector, the enemy made 12 attempts to seize our positions near Bohoyavlenka and Novoukrainka in the Donetsk region.

On the Prydniprovsky direction, the occupiers carried out two unsuccessful offensives. They suffered losses.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissya sectors remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of offensive groups of Russian occupants were detected. Also, the enemy did not conduct active offensive actions on the Siversk, Huliaipilsky and Orikhiv directions.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, conducts reconnaissance activities, shells the territory, and uses kamikaze drones and guided aerial bombs for air strikes.

"The Ukrainian defense forces continue to conduct operations in the Kursk region. According to available information, the enemy conducted 37 air strikes on its territory over the past day using 54 guided missiles," the General Staff noted.

According to the General Staff, our soldiers continue to actively deplete the enemy's combat potential, including during the operation in the Kursk region of Russia.

Plus 1360 occupants, 45 artillery systems and 9 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses29.10.24, 07:59 • 17484 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Donetsk
Kharkiv
