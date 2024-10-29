149 combat engagements in the frontline in 24 hours: one third of attacks in the Kurakhove sector
The occupants carried out 93 air strikes and fired over 4,800 times at Ukrainian positions. The situation was the most intense in the Kurakhove sector, where the enemy tried to break through the defense 48 times.
149 clashes took place on the frontline over the past day, the most intense - in the Kurakhove sector, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary as of 8 a.m. on October 29, UNN reports.
According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched a missile attack on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using one missile, as well as 93 air strikes, including 67 KABs. In addition, it carried out more than 4,800 attacks, including 148 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used more than 1,600 kamikaze drones.
Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces reportedly conducted one strike on an area where enemy personnel and equipment were concentrated, a command center, an ammunition depot, three radars and three strikes on other important targets.
According to the General Staff, the situation in these areas is as follows:
In the Kharkiv sector, there were four enemy-initiated combat engagements. The fighting took place in the area of Vovchansk.
In the Kupyansk sector, the number of combat engagements reached 13 over the day. Defense forces repelled attacks in the areas of Kolisnykivka, Synkivka, Kruhlyakivka, Pershotravneve and Lozova.
In the Lyman sector, our troops stopped 15 enemy attacks in the areas of Hrekivka, Zarichne, Terny and Torske.
On the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers nullified three enemy attempts to break through our defense in the areas of Chasovyi Yar and Stupochky in Donetsk region.
Once the enemy tried to advance in the Toretsk direction, operating in the area of Toretsk.
On the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders repelled 31 attacks in the areas of Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Selidove and Vyshneve.
In the Kurakhove sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Zoryane, Maksymilianivka, Novodmytrivka, Katerynivka and Antonivka, where the occupants tried to break through Ukrainian defenses 48 times.
In the Vremivsky sector, the enemy made 12 attempts to seize our positions near Bohoyavlenka and Novoukrainka in the Donetsk region.
On the Prydniprovsky direction, the occupiers carried out two unsuccessful offensives. They suffered losses.
The situation in the Volyn and Polissya sectors remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of offensive groups of Russian occupants were detected. Also, the enemy did not conduct active offensive actions on the Siversk, Huliaipilsky and Orikhiv directions.
On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, conducts reconnaissance activities, shells the territory, and uses kamikaze drones and guided aerial bombs for air strikes.
"The Ukrainian defense forces continue to conduct operations in the Kursk region. According to available information, the enemy conducted 37 air strikes on its territory over the past day using 54 guided missiles," the General Staff noted.
According to the General Staff, our soldiers continue to actively deplete the enemy's combat potential, including during the operation in the Kursk region of Russia.
