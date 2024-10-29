Plus 1360 occupants, 45 artillery systems and 9 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated 1360 Russian occupants and destroyed a significant amount of military equipment. Enemy losses include 9 tanks, 45 artillery systems and 72 UAVs.
Details
Total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 10/29/24 are estimated to have amounted to:
- personnel - about 692,080 (+1360) people,
- tanks - 9129 (+9) units,
- armored combat vehicles - 18,404 (+9) units,
- artillery systems - 19,917 (+45) units,
- MLRS - 1241 (+1) units,
- air defense systems - 984 (+0) units,
- aircraft - 369 (+0) units,
- helicopters - 329 (+0) units,
- UAVs of operational and tactical level - 17,939 (+72),
- cruise missiles - 2625 (+0),
- ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,
- submarines - 1 (+0) units,
- motor vehicles and tank trucks - 27,749 (+89) units,
- special equipment - 3566 (+10) units.
