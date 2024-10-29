Estonian Intelligence: Russian losses in October are among the largest
Kyiv • UNN
According to Estonian intelligence, Russia lost about 40,000 troops in October due to intense attacks. The occupiers' advance near Chasovyi Yar was achieved by massive bombardments and “meat assaults.
Russia lost about 40,000 soldiers wounded and killed at the front in Ukraine in October. This was the result of intense attacks by the Russians. This was reported by the commander of the Estonian Military Intelligence Center Janek Kesselmann, ERR reports, UNN writes.
Details
According to him, Russia has advanced near the town of Chasiv Yar and in the estuary area in Donetsk region. However, this advance was made possible only through massive bombardment with the use of glider bombs, kamikaze drones and long-range weapons.
This effect is achieved through the so-called meat assaults, during which Russia cynically wastes its personnel. Russia's losses are quite high. This month, it seems, Russia will suffer some of its biggest losses. According to our estimates, the enemy will lose approximately 40,000 troops in wounded and killed during the month,
