British intelligence reports Russian advance in Chasovyi Yar
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops crossed the canal in the southern part of Chasovyi Yar and approached the city. Fierce fighting continues in the central and northern parts of the canal area.
Russian troops have advanced in the town of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, according to a new report by the UK Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.
Details
According to British intelligence, the Russian army, in all likelihood, crossed the canal in the southern part of Chasov Yar and approached the city's borders.
In the central part of the canal area, Russian forces may have made a limited advance west of the canal into the eastern part of Chasiv Yar. However, it is likely that fierce fighting continues in the central and northern parts of the canal area, and Russian forces will not be able to gain a foothold in these areas
As noted, since mid-July and until recently, Russian troops have been unable to cross the channel due to large-scale defensive measures taken by the Ukrainian armed forces.
Addendum
Over the past day, 144 combat engagements took place in the frontline , most of them in the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk sectors. The enemy carried out 91 air strikes and fired 4410 times at Ukrainian positions.
To intensify the offensive near the town of Lyman in Donetsk region, the Russian army throws lightly wounded invaders into a massive assault.