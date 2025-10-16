146 combat engagements per day: the enemy General Staff reported on the hottest areas on the front

$41.760.01
"We need them too": Trump made a statement regarding the transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine
07:40 PM • 5366 views
Zelenskyy arrived in Washington to meet with Donald Trump
05:21 PM • 11465 views
Trump to meet Putin in Budapest
Exclusive
03:34 PM • 16508 views
When the strength of professionals meets the courage of veterans: the story of the unification of FC Metalist 1925 and AMP FC Unbreakable
Exclusive
October 16, 03:13 PM • 23980 views
Ukraine is monitoring the situation in Belarus, we do not see a specific major threat to the north of Ukraine - member of the national security committee
October 16, 12:39 PM • 35569 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's included
Exclusive
October 16, 09:20 AM • 33619 views
DTEK explained why blackout schedules are needed if they are introduced
October 16, 07:59 AM • 43460 views
Over Ukraine, 283 out of 320 enemy drones and 5 out of 37 missiles neutralized, 18 lost, most of the missiles launched by Russia were ballistic
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 70204 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to do
October 16, 06:35 AM • 23058 views
Trump initiates creation of fund to support Ukraine: where they plan to get the money from - The Telegraph
New revelations of "draft evasion schemes" across Ukraine: 20 organizers detained, including doctors and officials
October 16, 11:22 AM • 10559 views
From warmth to wet snow: Ukraine to face sharp weather change on October 17-19
October 16, 12:25 PM • 6992 views
Ukrainian society must prepare for the fact that peaceful life is unlikely in the coming years - Budanov
October 16, 02:18 PM • 13801 views
"No one in Ukraine has done this": Kravchenko revealed the scale of criminal proceedings closures against businesses
03:32 PM • 15573 views
Sandu said she personally offered the businessman living in Ukraine to become Moldova's prime minister
07:03 PM • 5558 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's included
October 16, 12:39 PM • 35569 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to do
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 70204 views
Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion show
October 16, 07:27 AM • 41453 views
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existence
October 16, 07:09 AM • 62581 views
Quiet hunting: which mushrooms to pick in October and how not to confuse them with poisonous "doubles"
October 15, 11:45 AM • 74653 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Ruslan Kravchenko
Maia Sandu
Ukraine
United States
Budapest
Hungary
Washington, D.C.
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photo
October 15, 03:48 PM • 35856 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hair
October 15, 12:05 AM • 84448 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumors
October 14, 01:19 PM • 62033 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal events
October 14, 01:05 PM • 64006 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tour
October 13, 03:39 PM • 68815 views
The Diplomat
Film
Truth Social
The Times

146 combat engagements per day: the enemy General Staff reported on the hottest areas on the front

Kyiv • UNN

 • 836 views

On October 16, 146 combat engagements were recorded on the front, the terrorist state launched 1 missile and 63 air strikes. The enemy used 37 missiles, 125 guided bombs, 2372 kamikaze drones, and carried out 3301 shellings.

146 combat engagements per day: the enemy General Staff reported on the hottest areas on the front

On October 16, 146 combat engagements took place at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that today the terrorist state launched one missile and 63 air strikes, used 37 missiles and dropped 125 guided bombs.

In addition, the invaders used 2,372 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,301 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

- the summary says.

Situation by directions

In the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out two attacks on the positions of our defenders. In addition, it launched seven air strikes, dropped 19 guided bombs, and carried out 182 shellings, including 20 from multiple rocket launchers.

Today, the enemy attacked 14 times in the South-Slobozhansky direction near Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Kamyanka, and in the direction of Kolodyazne, Bologivka, Kutkivka.

The aggressor tried to advance on our positions 11 times in the Kupyansk direction in the areas of Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Bohuslavka, and in the direction of Kurylivka and Borova.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled ten Russian attacks today. The enemy advanced in the areas of Derylove, Ridkodub, Torske, Kolodyazi, Zarichne, and in the directions of Druzhlyubivka and Lyman.

In the Slovyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three enemy attacks. Occupying units tried to advance in the areas of Serebryanka and Yampil.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

Not now, but with maximum probability in a few years - yes: Budanov answered whether Russia can expand the war16.10.25, 15:09 • 2528 views

In the Kostiantynivka direction, our troops repelled 16 enemy attacks today in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and in the direction of Kostiantynivka, Stepanivka, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, during this day, the aggressor attacked our positions 42 times in the areas of Shakhove, Nykanorivka, Volodymyrivka, Dorozhne, Chervony Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Lysivka, Udachne, Filya, and in the direction of Myrnograd, Novopavlivka, Bilytske, and Balagan.

According to preliminary estimates, today in the Pokrovsk direction, the occupiers lost 153 people - killed and wounded. Our soldiers destroyed two tanks, one artillery system, 21 unmanned aerial vehicles, two UAV control points, four units of automotive equipment, and one unit of special equipment. They also hit three units of automotive equipment, one unit of special equipment, three artillery systems, three UAV control points, and 12 shelters for enemy personnel.

- the General Staff reported.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, our defenders have already repelled 20 enemy attacks near the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Novokhatske, Sichneve, Sosnivka, Verbove, Novomykolaivka, Ivanivka, Oleksandrograf, and Novohryhorivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders five times in the areas of Poltavka and Malynivka. The settlement of Zaliznychne was subjected to an air strike.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out one unsuccessful offensive action in the area of Stepove.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks by the occupiers. Kozatske came under an air strike.

Recall

On October 15, Russian troops lost 1080 soldiers and 416 UAVs in the war with Ukraine.

Trump to hold talks with Putin on war in Ukraine before meeting with Zelensky - Media16.10.25, 17:16 • 2472 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Pokrovsk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine