146 combat engagements per day: the enemy General Staff reported on the hottest areas on the front

On October 16, 146 combat engagements took place at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that today the terrorist state launched one missile and 63 air strikes, used 37 missiles and dropped 125 guided bombs.

In addition, the invaders used 2,372 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,301 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. - the summary says.

Situation by directions

In the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out two attacks on the positions of our defenders. In addition, it launched seven air strikes, dropped 19 guided bombs, and carried out 182 shellings, including 20 from multiple rocket launchers.

Today, the enemy attacked 14 times in the South-Slobozhansky direction near Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Kamyanka, and in the direction of Kolodyazne, Bologivka, Kutkivka.

The aggressor tried to advance on our positions 11 times in the Kupyansk direction in the areas of Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Bohuslavka, and in the direction of Kurylivka and Borova.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled ten Russian attacks today. The enemy advanced in the areas of Derylove, Ridkodub, Torske, Kolodyazi, Zarichne, and in the directions of Druzhlyubivka and Lyman.

In the Slovyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three enemy attacks. Occupying units tried to advance in the areas of Serebryanka and Yampil.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, our troops repelled 16 enemy attacks today in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and in the direction of Kostiantynivka, Stepanivka, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, during this day, the aggressor attacked our positions 42 times in the areas of Shakhove, Nykanorivka, Volodymyrivka, Dorozhne, Chervony Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Lysivka, Udachne, Filya, and in the direction of Myrnograd, Novopavlivka, Bilytske, and Balagan.

According to preliminary estimates, today in the Pokrovsk direction, the occupiers lost 153 people - killed and wounded. Our soldiers destroyed two tanks, one artillery system, 21 unmanned aerial vehicles, two UAV control points, four units of automotive equipment, and one unit of special equipment. They also hit three units of automotive equipment, one unit of special equipment, three artillery systems, three UAV control points, and 12 shelters for enemy personnel. - the General Staff reported.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, our defenders have already repelled 20 enemy attacks near the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Novokhatske, Sichneve, Sosnivka, Verbove, Novomykolaivka, Ivanivka, Oleksandrograf, and Novohryhorivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders five times in the areas of Poltavka and Malynivka. The settlement of Zaliznychne was subjected to an air strike.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out one unsuccessful offensive action in the area of Stepove.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks by the occupiers. Kozatske came under an air strike.

Recall

On October 15, Russian troops lost 1080 soldiers and 416 UAVs in the war with Ukraine.

