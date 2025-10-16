Trump to hold talks with Putin on war in Ukraine before meeting with Zelensky - Media
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump will hold a phone conversation with Putin to discuss the situation in Ukraine. The conversation will take place ahead of Trump's meeting with Zelensky at the White House, where they will discuss peace talks and the possible supply of Tomahawk missiles.
US President Donald Trump will hold a telephone conversation with Russian dictator Putin on Thursday to discuss the situation in Ukraine. A source familiar with Trump's plans told Axios about this, UNN writes.
Details
The conversation will take place ahead of Trump's meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House. According to the source, the main topics of discussion will be the prospects for peace talks and the possible supply of Tomahawk long-range missiles to Ukraine. Earlier, Trump noted that he warned Zelenskyy about the possibility of presenting Putin with a new ultimatum: either Moscow sits down for serious negotiations, or Kyiv will receive modern missiles.
The White House has not yet commented on the planned conversation, but experts note that Trump's initiative could become a key stage in the US diplomatic strategy for resolving the war in Ukraine.