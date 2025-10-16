Not now, but with maximum probability in a few years - yes: Budanov answered whether Russia can expand the war
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, believes that Russia will not expand the war to other countries now, but it is possible in a few years. He noted that he has a map with events that indicate this.
Details
"Right now? No. Geographically by country - no. In a few years, with maximum probability - yes. I have such a map, and additional events that have happened somewhere are added to it every day. And when you look at it, it becomes very easy to understand what is happening, because we saw all this at the end of 2013 and 2014," Budanov said.
Recall
The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that Russia has a significant reserve of economic strength to continue the war. However, Russians are already experiencing economic problems, although this is not yet a critical level.