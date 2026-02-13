142 combat engagements recorded on the front, occupiers launched 2 missile strikes per day - General Staff

Over the past day, 142 combat engagements were recorded. The occupiers launched two missile strikes, using 23 missiles, 90 air strikes, and dropped 270 guided aerial bombs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The Russians also used 7045 kamikaze drones and carried out 3281 shelling attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 91 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In addition, the enemy carried out air strikes, particularly on the areas of the settlements of Havrylivka, Novoukrainka, Malynivka, Velykomykhailivka, Staromlynivka, Shevchenkivske, Huliaipilske, Charivne, Kopani, Holubkove, Danylivka, Zelena Dolyna, Kamianka, Vozdvyzhivka, Barvinivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Velyka Novosilka, Solodkovodne, and Mykolaivka.

Over the past day, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit one area of personnel concentration and one enemy ammunition depot.

The situation in certain sectors of the front is as follows:

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 64 shelling attacks over the past day, two of which involved MLRS, and launched one air strike, dropping three KABs. One combat engagement was recorded during the day.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy tried to break through the defensive lines of Ukrainian defenders 13 times in the areas of the settlements of Okhrimivka, Kolodiazhne, Hrafske, Prylipka, Vovchanski Khutory, Rybalkyne, and Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk direction, one combat engagement took place yesterday in the area of Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked four times. They tried to break into the Ukrainian defense in the areas of the settlements of Stavky, Serednie, and Lyman.

In the Slovyansk direction, during yesterday, Ukrainian defenders stopped six attempts by the occupiers to advance towards Svyato-Pokrovske, Yampil, Platonivka, and Zakitne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no offensive actions by the invaders were recorded.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 12 attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 37 assault actions by the aggressor near the settlements of Udachne, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Shevchenko, Kotlyne, Pokrovsk, Molodetske, Novopavlivka, Bilytske, Novopidhorodne, Dachne, and Ivanivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy did not conduct active assault operations.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 24 attacks by the occupiers - in the areas of Huliaipole and towards Zlahoda, Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, Zelene, Rybne.

In the Orikhiv direction, no enemy assault actions occurred.

No combat engagements were recorded in the Prydniprovskyi direction.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups were detected.

Over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 800 personnel. The enemy also lost five tanks, three armored combat vehicles, 41 artillery systems, a multiple rocket launcher system, an air defense system, 1239 unmanned aerial vehicles, 16 missiles, and 127 units of automotive equipment.

Recall

On the night of February 13, the Russians launched a ballistic missile and 154 drones at Ukraine. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 111 enemy targets.