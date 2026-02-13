142 combat engagements recorded on the front, occupiers launched 2 missile strikes per day - General Staff

$42.990.04
51.030.17
ukenru
Exclusive
February 12, 04:21 PM • 19495 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
February 12, 04:03 PM • 41831 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
February 12, 02:09 PM • 30597 views
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
February 12, 01:47 PM • 39729 views
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
Exclusive
February 12, 11:56 AM • 31752 views
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
Exclusive
February 12, 11:18 AM • 25961 views
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
February 12, 09:49 AM • 26825 views
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
February 12, 09:16 AM • 29555 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"Photo
February 12, 08:30 AM • 75161 views
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
Exclusive
February 11, 07:42 PM • 51047 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
2m/s
100%
731mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Macron does not plan to meet with Putin "in the coming days"February 12, 09:42 PM • 7430 views
Heraskevych's disqualification for a symbol of remembrance caused a wave of outrageFebruary 12, 09:59 PM • 10256 views
Police showed the evacuation of a family from Kostiantynivka and the body of the deceased motherVideoFebruary 12, 10:33 PM • 10480 views
Transport in occupied Crimea operates in survival mode, buses are delayed up to 2 hours - CNS02:02 AM • 7662 views
Norway and France unite efforts to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities04:21 AM • 5576 views
Publications
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 42721 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 84574 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 74543 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 78680 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 84305 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Andriy Sybiha
Denys Shmyhal
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Crimea
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhotoFebruary 12, 02:29 PM • 18241 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of UkraineFebruary 12, 01:20 PM • 22291 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"VideoFebruary 12, 08:43 AM • 47662 views
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57February 11, 04:53 PM • 41069 views
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhotoFebruary 11, 02:59 PM • 42759 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander

142 combat engagements recorded on the front, occupiers launched 2 missile strikes per day - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

Over the past day, 142 combat engagements were recorded. The occupiers used 23 missiles, 90 air strikes, and dropped 270 guided aerial bombs.

142 combat engagements recorded on the front, occupiers launched 2 missile strikes per day - General Staff

Over the past day, 142 combat engagements were recorded. The occupiers launched two missile strikes, using 23 missiles, 90 air strikes, and dropped 270 guided aerial bombs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The Russians also used 7045 kamikaze drones and carried out 3281 shelling attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 91 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In addition, the enemy carried out air strikes, particularly on the areas of the settlements of Havrylivka, Novoukrainka, Malynivka, Velykomykhailivka, Staromlynivka, Shevchenkivske, Huliaipilske, Charivne, Kopani, Holubkove, Danylivka, Zelena Dolyna, Kamianka, Vozdvyzhivka, Barvinivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Velyka Novosilka, Solodkovodne, and Mykolaivka.

Over the past day, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit one area of personnel concentration and one enemy ammunition depot.

The situation in certain sectors of the front is as follows:

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 64 shelling attacks over the past day, two of which involved MLRS, and launched one air strike, dropping three KABs. One combat engagement was recorded during the day.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy tried to break through the defensive lines of Ukrainian defenders 13 times in the areas of the settlements of Okhrimivka, Kolodiazhne, Hrafske, Prylipka, Vovchanski Khutory, Rybalkyne, and Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk direction, one combat engagement took place yesterday in the area of Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked four times. They tried to break into the Ukrainian defense in the areas of the settlements of Stavky, Serednie, and Lyman.

In the Slovyansk direction, during yesterday, Ukrainian defenders stopped six attempts by the occupiers to advance towards Svyato-Pokrovske, Yampil, Platonivka, and Zakitne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no offensive actions by the invaders were recorded.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 12 attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 37 assault actions by the aggressor near the settlements of Udachne, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Shevchenko, Kotlyne, Pokrovsk, Molodetske, Novopavlivka, Bilytske, Novopidhorodne, Dachne, and Ivanivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy did not conduct active assault operations.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 24 attacks by the occupiers - in the areas of Huliaipole and towards Zlahoda, Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, Zelene, Rybne.

In the Orikhiv direction, no enemy assault actions occurred.

No combat engagements were recorded in the Prydniprovskyi direction.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups were detected.

Over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 800 personnel. The enemy also lost five tanks, three armored combat vehicles, 41 artillery systems, a multiple rocket launcher system, an air defense system, 1239 unmanned aerial vehicles, 16 missiles, and 127 units of automotive equipment.

Recall

On the night of February 13, the Russians launched a ballistic missile and 154 drones at Ukraine. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 111 enemy targets.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine