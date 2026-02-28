132 combat engagements recorded on the front, most intense in the Huliaipole direction - General Staff

132 combat engagements took place at the front. The Huliaipole direction remains the hottest, where defense forces repel enemy attacks and destroy equipment and drones. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

The enemy launched two missile strikes with two missiles, 55 air strikes, dropped 148 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 4126 kamikaze drones and carried out 2521 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops. - the report says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 112 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements today, including one using MLRS.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units six times in the areas of Pokrovka, Prylipka, Vovchanski Khutory, Chuhunivka, and towards Zybine. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked twice in the direction of Kurylivka and in the area of Borivska Andriivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five attacks by the occupiers towards the settlements of Stavky, Lyman, and Drobycheve.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy tried to advance five times in the direction of Rai-Oleksandrivka and in the areas of Zakitne and Dronivka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders seven times today near Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Stepanivka, and in the direction of Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 22 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Toretske, Nove Shakhove, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Kotlyne, Molodetske, and towards Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, and Novopidhorodne. Two attempts by the occupiers to improve their position are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction, 31 occupiers were eliminated and 11 were wounded; three units of motor vehicles, 10 units of special equipment, two guns, one UAV control point were destroyed, one tank, three artillery systems, five units of motor vehicles, one unit of special equipment, four UAV control points, and 45 enemy shelters were damaged. 167 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed - the General Staff emphasizes.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked twice in the areas of Sichneve and Ternove. Havrylivka and Velykomykhailivka were subjected to air strikes.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 37 attacks in the areas of Huliaipole, Myrny, and towards Dobropillia, Pryluky, Zaliznychne, Sviatopetrivka, Varvarivka. The enemy launched air strikes on the settlements of Charivne, Zirnytsia, Novoukrainka, Dolynka. Four combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers did not conduct attacks, but launched an air strike on Bilenke.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, no attempts by the enemy to advance were recorded. Olhivka was subjected to an air strike.

No significant changes in the situation have been recorded in other directions so far.

