132 combat engagements recorded on the front, most intense in the Huliaipole direction - General Staff

February 28, 12:56 PM • 21641 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 34712 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
February 28, 08:36 AM • 32765 views
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
February 28, 07:12 AM • 39652 views
Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters
February 27, 07:28 PM • 44090 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM • 51797 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
February 27, 02:14 PM • 47046 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Exclusive
February 27, 11:15 AM • 50502 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
February 27, 10:21 AM • 48841 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 45173 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
Zelenskyy announced over ten NASAMS systems from NorwayFebruary 28, 11:26 AM • 11237 views
Five explosions occurred in Dubai - smoke rose near Jebel Ali PortFebruary 28, 01:59 PM • 14017 views
Ali Khamenei is likely alive - Iranian Foreign Minister AraghchiFebruary 28, 02:58 PM • 9944 views
Iran strikes US military bases and attacks American aircraft carrierVideo03:33 PM • 12856 views
US operation against Iran goes beyond traditional international law - Stubb04:27 PM • 10802 views
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 37102 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 41234 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 35395 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 39536 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 40642 views
Benjamin Netanyahu
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Iran
Israel
United States
Tehran
Ukraine
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 20247 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 20010 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 20153 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 20372 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 34770 views
Technology
Shahed-136
Social network
Heating
Lockheed C-130 Hercules

132 combat engagements recorded on the front, most intense in the Huliaipole direction - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 402 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 132 combat engagements on the front, 37 of which occurred in the Huliaipole direction. The enemy launched 2 missile strikes, 55 air strikes, used 4126 kamikaze drones, and carried out 2521 shelling attacks.

132 combat engagements recorded on the front, most intense in the Huliaipole direction - General Staff

132 combat engagements took place at the front. The Huliaipole direction remains the hottest, where defense forces repel enemy attacks and destroy equipment and drones. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

The enemy launched two missile strikes with two missiles, 55 air strikes, dropped 148 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 4126 kamikaze drones and carried out 2521 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops.

- the report says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 112 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements today, including one using MLRS.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units six times in the areas of Pokrovka, Prylipka, Vovchanski Khutory, Chuhunivka, and towards Zybine. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked twice in the direction of Kurylivka and in the area of Borivska Andriivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five attacks by the occupiers towards the settlements of Stavky, Lyman, and Drobycheve.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy tried to advance five times in the direction of Rai-Oleksandrivka and in the areas of Zakitne and Dronivka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders seven times today near Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Stepanivka, and in the direction of Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 22 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Toretske, Nove Shakhove, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Kotlyne, Molodetske, and towards Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, and Novopidhorodne. Two attempts by the occupiers to improve their position are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction, 31 occupiers were eliminated and 11 were wounded; three units of motor vehicles, 10 units of special equipment, two guns, one UAV control point were destroyed, one tank, three artillery systems, five units of motor vehicles, one unit of special equipment, four UAV control points, and 45 enemy shelters were damaged. 167 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed

- the General Staff emphasizes.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked twice in the areas of Sichneve and Ternove. Havrylivka and Velykomykhailivka were subjected to air strikes.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 37 attacks in the areas of Huliaipole, Myrny, and towards Dobropillia, Pryluky, Zaliznychne, Sviatopetrivka, Varvarivka. The enemy launched air strikes on the settlements of Charivne, Zirnytsia, Novoukrainka, Dolynka. Four combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers did not conduct attacks, but launched an air strike on Bilenke.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, no attempts by the enemy to advance were recorded. Olhivka was subjected to an air strike.

No significant changes in the situation have been recorded in other directions so far.

Zelenskyy announced over ten NASAMS systems from Norway28.02.26, 13:26 • 11292 views

Olga Rozgon

War in Ukraine
Village
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine