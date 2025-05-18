131 combat clashes at the front: a third of them in the Pokrovsk direction

Since the beginning of May 17, 131 combat clashes have taken place on the Russian-Ukrainian front. Russian invaders continue to storm in 11 directions. Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repel the enemy's attempts to advance deep into our territory, inflicting fire damage on him. This is reported by UNN with reference to the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Details

According to operational information as of 22:00, 131 combat clashes were recorded on the front.

Russian invaders launched 52 air strikes, dropping 63 KABs. In addition, they involved 1036 kamikaze drones and carried out almost 4000 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements - the report says.

Situation by direction

Today, the enemy attacked three times in the Kharkiv direction, in the area of Vovchansk and towards Stroivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy made one attempt to advance near Zahryzove.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 19 assaults on positions near the settlements of Novojehorivka, Lozova, Ridkodub, Hrekivka, Katerynivka, Yampolivka and Zelena Dolyna. Three combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked ten times near Bilohorivka and Verkhnyokamyanske, two combat clashes remain unfinished.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked in the areas of Chasovoy Yar, Kurdyumivka and in the direction of Predtechyne, Stupochky and Bila Hora. Ukrainian units repelled six attacks, two combat clashes are currently ongoing. Kostyantynivka was affected by Russian KABs.

In the Toretsk direction, 14 combat clashes took place today. The enemy tried to storm the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Toretsk, Ozaryanivka, Diliivka and Druzhba.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy has attacked 44 times in the areas of the settlements of Stara Mykolaivka, Yablunivka, Vozdvizhenka, Nova Poltavka, Myrolyubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Novosergiyivka, Troitske and Andriivka. Our defenders repelled 38 assaults, and six more combat clashes are continuing to this day.

Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, 372 occupants were neutralized, of which 228 are irretrievable. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a self-propelled artillery system, seven cars, 27 motorcycles, a mortar and 15 UAVs; they also damaged another self-propelled artillery unit - reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 19 attacks by invaders in the areas of Kostyantynopol, Bahatyr, Vilne Pole, Rivnopil, Novopil and Zelene Pole.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled five enemy attacks in the areas of Shcherbaky, Stepove and Mali Shcherbaky, and one more combat clash is ongoing.

Two attempts by the occupiers to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions in the Prydniprovsky direction ended in losses.

In the Kursk direction, 14 combat clashes took place with Russian invaders, of which three are ongoing to this day. The enemy launched 12 air strikes, dropped 16 guided bombs, and carried out 211 artillery shellings, including three from multiple launch rocket systems.

No active offensive actions by the enemy were recorded in the Hulyaipil direction.

Let us remind you

The SBU struck with drones at the ammunition depots of the 126th Coastal Defense Brigade of the Russian Federation near Perevalne, in Crimea. Ukrainian special services continue to destroy the enemy.

The 47th Brigade "Magura" Battalion Commander Submitted a Resignation Report