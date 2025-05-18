131 combat clashes at the front: a third of them in the Pokrovsk direction

$41.470.00
46.380.00
ukenru
Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV
May 17, 01:35 PM • 103659 views

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 12:09 PM • 74229 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 11:46 AM • 52568 views

Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov

Exclusive
May 17, 06:00 AM • 62336 views

Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way

May 16, 03:59 PM • 307529 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:31 PM • 252887 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 01:30 PM • 121396 views

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Exclusive
May 16, 01:06 PM • 118352 views

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

May 16, 11:56 AM • 98930 views

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

May 16, 09:33 AM • 121675 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Broadcast
Погода
+10°
2.3m/s
91%
744mm
Popular news

"There is only one real indicator": Sybiha said what exactly will testify to Russia's readiness to end the war

May 17, 02:19 PM • 9760 views

Killed by a neighbor? Iskander missile developer dies in Russia

May 17, 02:41 PM • 10458 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 54086 views

In Germany, a pilot lost consciousness, Airbus A321 lost control for 10 minutes

May 17, 03:47 PM • 12114 views

The 47th Brigade "Magura" Battalion Commander Submitted a Resignation Report

07:55 PM • 10570 views
Publications

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 01:35 PM • 103659 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:59 PM • 307529 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 03:31 PM • 252887 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 372040 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 360277 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Andrii Sybiha

Emmanuel Macron

Friedrich Merz

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Poland

Turkey

Germany

Advertisement
UNN Lite

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 54089 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 74229 views

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

May 17, 09:29 AM • 51132 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM • 55590 views

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

May 16, 04:22 PM • 66442 views
Actual

Fox News

Shahed-136

YouTube

The Guardian

Elections

131 combat clashes at the front: a third of them in the Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 508 views

On May 17, 131 combat clashes took place at the front. The greatest enemy activity is observed in the Pokrovsk direction, where 44 attacks took place, 38 of which were repelled.

131 combat clashes at the front: a third of them in the Pokrovsk direction

Since the beginning of May 17, 131 combat clashes have taken place on the Russian-Ukrainian front. Russian invaders continue to storm in 11 directions. Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repel the enemy's attempts to advance deep into our territory, inflicting fire damage on him. This is reported by UNN with reference to the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Details

According to operational information as of 22:00, 131 combat clashes were recorded on the front.

Russian invaders launched 52 air strikes, dropping 63 KABs. In addition, they involved 1036 kamikaze drones and carried out almost 4000 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements

- the report says.

Situation by direction

Today, the enemy attacked three times in the Kharkiv direction, in the area of Vovchansk and towards Stroivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy made one attempt to advance near Zahryzove.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 19 assaults on positions near the settlements of Novojehorivka, Lozova, Ridkodub, Hrekivka, Katerynivka, Yampolivka and Zelena Dolyna. Three combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked ten times near Bilohorivka and Verkhnyokamyanske, two combat clashes remain unfinished.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked in the areas of Chasovoy Yar, Kurdyumivka and in the direction of Predtechyne, Stupochky and Bila Hora. Ukrainian units repelled six attacks, two combat clashes are currently ongoing. Kostyantynivka was affected by Russian KABs.

In the Toretsk direction, 14 combat clashes took place today. The enemy tried to storm the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Toretsk, Ozaryanivka, Diliivka and Druzhba.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy has attacked 44 times in the areas of the settlements of Stara Mykolaivka, Yablunivka, Vozdvizhenka, Nova Poltavka, Myrolyubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Novosergiyivka, Troitske and Andriivka. Our defenders repelled 38 assaults, and six more combat clashes are continuing to this day.

Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, 372 occupants were neutralized, of which 228 are irretrievable. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a self-propelled artillery system, seven cars, 27 motorcycles, a mortar and 15 UAVs; they also damaged another self-propelled artillery unit

- reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 19 attacks by invaders in the areas of Kostyantynopol, Bahatyr, Vilne Pole, Rivnopil, Novopil and Zelene Pole.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled five enemy attacks in the areas of Shcherbaky, Stepove and Mali Shcherbaky, and one more combat clash is ongoing.

Two attempts by the occupiers to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions in the Prydniprovsky direction ended in losses.

In the Kursk direction, 14 combat clashes took place with Russian invaders, of which three are ongoing to this day. The enemy launched 12 air strikes, dropped 16 guided bombs, and carried out 211 artillery shellings, including three from multiple launch rocket systems.

No active offensive actions by the enemy were recorded in the Hulyaipil direction.

Let us remind you

The SBU struck with drones at the ammunition depots of the 126th Coastal Defense Brigade of the Russian Federation near Perevalne, in Crimea. Ukrainian special services continue to destroy the enemy.

The 47th Brigade "Magura" Battalion Commander Submitted a Resignation Report17.05.25, 21:55 • 10507 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Konstantinovka
Kharkiv
Brent
$65.23
Bitcoin
$103,248.00
S&P 500
$5,949.56
Tesla
$347.66
Газ TTF
$35.16
Золото
$3,194.50
Ethereum
$2,485.92