129 combat engagements took place at the front, 39 enemy attacks repelled in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

$42.990.00
51.030.00
ukenru
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 2598 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
11:51 AM • 10188 views
Beginning of the eclipse corridor and fateful changes: astrological forecast for February 16 - 22
10:18 AM • 13148 views
NABU announced the detention of former Energy Minister Halushchenko at the border
09:15 AM • 15124 views
In Munich, agreements were reached on specific packages of energy and military aid to Ukraine by February 24 - Zelenskyy
February 15, 08:20 AM • 35593 views
Frost and snow return: what weather to expect in Ukraine in the next three days
February 14, 07:48 PM • 32751 views
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
February 14, 05:06 PM • 35813 views
Ukraine has few Flamingo missiles, as the Russians managed to hit one of the production lines - Zelenskyy
February 14, 04:21 PM • 29678 views
Vladyslav Heraskevych expressed gratitude for Ukraine's support at the Munich ConferencePhoto
February 14, 02:24 PM • 28298 views
Russia will continue strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure in February 2026 - CPD
February 14, 12:44 PM • 24093 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine-US-Russia trilateral talks next week must be serious and substantive
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
3.6m/s
92%
743mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Airlines cancel flights to Paris due to snowfall and iceFebruary 15, 05:59 AM • 10951 views
Enemy massively attacked Odesa region, railway infrastructure damagedPhotoFebruary 15, 06:55 AM • 10251 views
An officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine proposed to freestyle skier Kateryna Kotsar after she reached the Olympic Games final09:30 AM • 5496 views
Obama reacts to Trump's racist video depicting him and his wife as monkeys10:10 AM • 11733 views
EU must define its key demands to Russia before peace talks begin - Kallas11:01 AM • 5260 views
Publications
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 2602 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 87630 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 143924 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 78776 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 95396 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Kaya Kallas
Marco Rubio
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Munich
Crimea
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' ScreenwriterFebruary 14, 11:20 PM • 11153 views
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 19756 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 18914 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhotoFebruary 13, 06:03 PM • 22086 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 46303 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
The Guardian
Social network
Heating

129 combat engagements took place at the front, 39 enemy attacks repelled in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

129 combat engagements took place at the front during the day. The Defense Forces repelled 39 attacks in the Pokrovsk direction and are holding back the enemy.

129 combat engagements took place at the front, 39 enemy attacks repelled in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

The enemy continues its attempts to advance deep into the territory of Ukraine. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy. Since the beginning of the day, 129 combat engagements have taken place at the front. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Shelling of border areas continues. In the Sumy region today, the following settlements were affected: Rohizne, Ryzhivka, Prohres, Bachivsk, Iskriskivshchyna, Budky, Kucherivka, Kruzhok, Novovasylivka. In the Chernihiv region: Mykhalchyna Sloboda, Buchky, Lyskivshchyna, Plokhiv, Yasna Polyana.

- the report says.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 78 shellings of settlements and positions of our units, two of which were with the use of MLRS.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked twice in the direction of the settlements of Veterynarne and Vovchanski Khutory. Currently, no attempts by the enemy to improve their positions are observed.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to advance once in the Pishchane area.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two attempts by the invaders to advance in the direction of Stavky and Drobysheve.

In the Sloviansk direction, the occupiers tried four times to advance on the positions of our troops in the direction of Yampil, Zakitne, Kryva Luka, and Rai-Oleksandrivka. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

No offensive actions by the enemy were observed in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 26 offensive actions near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Rusyniv Yar, Mykolaipillia, Novopavlivka, Stepanivka, and Sofiivka. One attack is ongoing.

SBU destroyed half of Russian Pantsir systems eliminated in 202514.02.26, 23:42 • 12380 views

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 43 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of Kucheriv Yar, Bilytske, Zatyshok, Rodynske, Shevchenko, Novooleksandrivka, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Novopidhorodne, Novopavlivka, Novomykolaivka, Filiia, and Dachne. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy; 39 attacks have already been stopped.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked 15 times in the direction of Zelenyi Hai, Ivanivka, Oleksandrograf, Yehorivka, Vyshneve, Oleksiivka, Verbove, Stepove, Danylivka, and Nove Zaporizhzhia. The areas of Novoukrainka and Velykomykhailivka were subjected to air strikes.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 25 attacks in the Huliaipole area and in the direction of Dobropillia, Uspenivka, Varvarivka, Pryluky, Zaliznychne, Staroukrainka, Zelene. Ten assaults are still ongoing. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Kamianka, Verkhnia Tersa, Kinski Rozdory, Huliaipilske, Zaliznychne, Hryhorivka, and Dolynka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers tried to attack 11 times. Combat engagements took place in the areas of Stepnohirsk, Pavlivka, Lukianivske, and Shcherbaky. Two attacks are ongoing.

No active offensive actions by the enemy were recorded in the Prydniprovskyi direction.

Ukraine repelled a night attack of 83 drones, 55 of them destroyed15.02.26, 08:41 • 3930 views

Olga Rozgon

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
State Border of Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukraine