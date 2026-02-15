129 combat engagements took place at the front, 39 enemy attacks repelled in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

The enemy continues its attempts to advance deep into the territory of Ukraine. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy. Since the beginning of the day, 129 combat engagements have taken place at the front. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Shelling of border areas continues. In the Sumy region today, the following settlements were affected: Rohizne, Ryzhivka, Prohres, Bachivsk, Iskriskivshchyna, Budky, Kucherivka, Kruzhok, Novovasylivka. In the Chernihiv region: Mykhalchyna Sloboda, Buchky, Lyskivshchyna, Plokhiv, Yasna Polyana. - the report says.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 78 shellings of settlements and positions of our units, two of which were with the use of MLRS.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked twice in the direction of the settlements of Veterynarne and Vovchanski Khutory. Currently, no attempts by the enemy to improve their positions are observed.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to advance once in the Pishchane area.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two attempts by the invaders to advance in the direction of Stavky and Drobysheve.

In the Sloviansk direction, the occupiers tried four times to advance on the positions of our troops in the direction of Yampil, Zakitne, Kryva Luka, and Rai-Oleksandrivka. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

No offensive actions by the enemy were observed in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 26 offensive actions near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Rusyniv Yar, Mykolaipillia, Novopavlivka, Stepanivka, and Sofiivka. One attack is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 43 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of Kucheriv Yar, Bilytske, Zatyshok, Rodynske, Shevchenko, Novooleksandrivka, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Novopidhorodne, Novopavlivka, Novomykolaivka, Filiia, and Dachne. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy; 39 attacks have already been stopped.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked 15 times in the direction of Zelenyi Hai, Ivanivka, Oleksandrograf, Yehorivka, Vyshneve, Oleksiivka, Verbove, Stepove, Danylivka, and Nove Zaporizhzhia. The areas of Novoukrainka and Velykomykhailivka were subjected to air strikes.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 25 attacks in the Huliaipole area and in the direction of Dobropillia, Uspenivka, Varvarivka, Pryluky, Zaliznychne, Staroukrainka, Zelene. Ten assaults are still ongoing. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Kamianka, Verkhnia Tersa, Kinski Rozdory, Huliaipilske, Zaliznychne, Hryhorivka, and Dolynka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers tried to attack 11 times. Combat engagements took place in the areas of Stepnohirsk, Pavlivka, Lukianivske, and Shcherbaky. Two attacks are ongoing.

No active offensive actions by the enemy were recorded in the Prydniprovskyi direction.

