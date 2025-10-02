125 combat engagements on the front line in 24 hours: General Staff names the hottest areas of the front

Since the beginning of October 1, 125 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy launched missile, air, and artillery strikes, and carried out over 1800 kamikaze drone attacks. The most intense battles continue in the Pokrovsk, Toretsk, and Novopavlivka directions, where the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled dozens of assaults and inflicted significant losses on the enemy. This is reported by UNN with reference to the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine dated October 1, 2025.

Details

According to operational information as of 10:00 PM on October 1, 2025, 125 combat engagements took place at the front.

The enemy launched one missile strike, using four missiles, and 50 air strikes, using 102 guided aerial bombs, against the positions of our troops and settlements. 1839 kamikaze drone strikes were recorded, and the enemy carried out 3171 artillery shellings - reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four assault actions by the occupiers, and two more combat engagements are ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched 13 air strikes, dropping 36 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 138 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements, including three from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Novovasylivka, and Kamyanka.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy tried three times to dislodge our units from their occupied positions near Kupiansk and Holubivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy carried out 11 attacks, trying to advance in the areas of Hrekivka, Karpivka, Kolodiazy, Myrny, Shandryholove, Torske, Zarichne, Yampil, and in the direction of Novy Myr, Drobycheve.

In the Siversk direction, our soldiers repelled four enemy attacks in the areas of Hryhorivka, Yampil, and Pereyizne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped four enemy attempts to advance in the directions of Bondarne, Minkivka, and Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

The enemy tried 18 times to break into our defense in the Toretsk direction in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Toretsk, Rusyny Yar, and Poltavka.

During the day, in the Pokrovsk direction, the aggressor carried out 32 assault and offensive actions in the areas of Shakhove, Volodymyrivka, Sukhetske, Myroliubivka, Novopavlivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Bilytske, Chervony Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Novoukrainka, Novomykolaivka, and Filiia.

According to preliminary estimates, in this direction, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 120 occupiers, 72 of whom were irrevocably lost. Two units of automotive equipment, one unit of special equipment, 14 unmanned aerial vehicles, and three shelters for personnel were destroyed. In addition, two armored combat vehicles, one multiple rocket launcher system, one unit of automotive equipment, and seven shelters for enemy personnel were damaged - the report says.

In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders stopped 14 enemy attacks in the areas of Zeleny Hai, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Vorone, Sosnivka, Novomykolaivka, Voskresenka, Kalynivske, and Novohryhorivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, four combat engagements were recorded in the area of Poltavka. The areas of Hirke and Zaliznychne were subjected to air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, our soldiers repelled one enemy attack in the direction of Novodanylivka.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, Ukrainian units repelled three enemy attacks.

Recall

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on the encirclement of part of the enemy units and the liberation of 175 sq. km of territory. The total losses of the occupiers amount to 3185 personnel and 969 units of weapons.

