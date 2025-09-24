122 combat engagements took place on the front, occupiers used over 2.4 thousand drones - General Staff

Since the beginning of this day, 122 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The occupiers used 2,435 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 3,593 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The invaders launched four missile and 45 air strikes, using six missiles and dropping 87 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the Russians used 2,435 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 3,593 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. - the summary states.

In the Siversk-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled four assault actions by the occupiers, one battle is ongoing. The enemy also launched 8 air strikes, dropping 17 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 153 shellings, eight of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders near Vovchansk twice.

In the Kupyansk direction, enemy units carried out six assault actions, trying to break through to the positions of our defenders in the areas of Kotliarivka, Lozova, and towards Pishchane and Kolisnykivka; one attack is currently ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions 24 times near the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka, Kolodiazi, Shandryholove, Novoselivka, Derylove, and Zarichne.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy tried to break through seven times in the areas of Serebryanka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, and towards Dronivka and Yampil.

In the Kramatorsk direction, four combat engagements were recorded; enemy units tried to advance in the area of Chasiv Yar, Novomarkove, and towards Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces ten times. The occupiers concentrated their offensive efforts in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, and Yablunivka.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Pokrovsk direction, Russian units tried to break through the Ukrainian defense 47 times in the areas of Poltavka, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Sukhetske, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, and Orikhove. In some locations, battles are ongoing.

The Defense Forces are holding back enemy assaults; the enemy is suffering significant losses — today, 164 occupiers were neutralized in this direction, 111 of whom were irrevocably lost. Our defenders destroyed a vehicle, 18 unmanned aerial vehicles, and an artillery system. Three artillery systems and three units of automotive equipment were also significantly damaged. In addition, Ukrainian defenders hit two UAV control points and eight personnel shelters.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped 12 enemy attacks on the positions of our troops near the settlements of Voskresenka, Sichneve, Vorone, Ternove, and Novohryhorivka; two more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders repelled four attempts by enemy units to advance in the area of Olhivske.

In the Orikhiv direction, the invaders tried to advance towards Novoandriivka once.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy made three unsuccessful attempts to attack, suffering losses.

Russian army lost 970 servicemen, two tanks and two planes in one day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine