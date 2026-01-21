121 years without Christian Dior: three collections by the artist that changed fashion forever

Today, January 21, the legendary French fashion designer Christian Dior was born. And although the famous designer lived only 52 years, his name was forever etched in golden letters in the "fashion industry". This, as well as three collections of the artist that changed fashion forever, is reported by UNN.

Undoubtedly, Dior has long become a symbol of elegance and revolutionary changes in the world of fashion. He did not just create dresses, but established rules that dictate style even today. So we present to your attention three collections of the artist that changed the idea of the form and style of women's clothing.

New Look (1947)

After the wartime deficit, Dior introduced lush skirts, a narrow waist, and rounded shoulders. The collection literally stopped Paris and gave women the opportunity to feel luxury again.

H-Line (1954)

The straight, restrained silhouette showed that femininity can be elegant without excesses. Dior pioneered minimalism, which influenced fashion for decades to come.

Trapeze Line (1957)

It should be noted that this is a special collection, because it was created by the young Yves Saint Laurent, who in those years was a student of Christian Dior. The creative approach of the two fashion designers gave the dresses lightness and freedom of movement. This collection became a harbinger of 1960s fashion and proved that style can be both free and refined. By the way, Trapeze Line was presented in the year of Dior's death.

Dior passed away early, but his legacy lives on - from classic shows to modern collections. His name today means not only fashion, but new rules of elegance and freedom of style.

