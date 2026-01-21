$43.180.08
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
Trump's envoy Witkoff announced an expected meeting with Putin on January 22
Ukrainians' cash on hand increased by 12.6% in a year: NBU named the main reasons
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

121 years without Christian Dior: three collections by the artist that changed fashion forever

Kyiv • UNN

 • 180 views

Today, January 21, the legendary French fashion designer Christian Dior was born. His three collections – New Look, H-Line, and Trapeze Line – influenced fashion for decades to come.

121 years without Christian Dior: three collections by the artist that changed fashion forever

Today, January 21, the legendary French fashion designer Christian Dior was born. And although the famous designer lived only 52 years, his name was forever etched in golden letters in the "fashion industry". This, as well as three collections of the artist that changed fashion forever, is reported by UNN.

Details

Undoubtedly, Dior has long become a symbol of elegance and revolutionary changes in the world of fashion. He did not just create dresses, but established rules that dictate style even today. So we present to your attention three collections of the artist that changed the idea of the form and style of women's clothing.

New Look (1947)

Italian designer Valentino Garavani has died. He was 93 years old19.01.26, 19:00 • 3248 views

After the wartime deficit, Dior introduced lush skirts, a narrow waist, and rounded shoulders. The collection literally stopped Paris and gave women the opportunity to feel luxury again.

H-Line (1954)

Famous Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani dies04.09.25, 16:22 • 4916 views

The straight, restrained silhouette showed that femininity can be elegant without excesses. Dior pioneered minimalism, which influenced fashion for decades to come.

Trapeze Line (1957)

It should be noted that this is a special collection, because it was created by the young Yves Saint Laurent, who in those years was a student of Christian Dior. The creative approach of the two fashion designers gave the dresses lightness and freedom of movement. This collection became a harbinger of 1960s fashion and proved that style can be both free and refined. By the way, Trapeze Line was presented in the year of Dior's death.

Dior passed away early, but his legacy lives on - from classic shows to modern collections. His name today means not only fashion, but new rules of elegance and freedom of style.

"Catwoman" Jocelyn Wildenstein, known for her numerous plastic surgeries, has died at the age of 8402.01.25, 11:59 • 30039 views

Stanislav Karmazin

CultureNews of the World
