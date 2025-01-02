"Catwoman" Jocelyn Wildenstein, known for her numerous plastic surgeries, has died at the age of 84

Swiss socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein, nicknamed the "Catwoman" because she underwent many plastic surgeries to look like a cat, has died at the age of 84, UNN reports citing the Daily Mail.

Details

It is reported that at the time of his death, the celebrity was sleeping in one of the Parisian palaces, and the cause of death was a pulmonary embolism.

"Her partner Lloyd Klein is saddened to announce the death of Jocelyn Wildenstein in Paris," the journalists said.

She was last seen healthy on December 18 in Paris, when she was with Klein.

She was nicknamed the Catwoman for her pronounced feline eyes and lion-like features.

She had over 1 million followers on Instagram and called herself an "art dealer.

The Swiss socialite came from a modest family, but in the 1970s she tied the knot with a French-born American billionaire. They later divorced, and it was written about in all the newspapers.

She became one of the richest people on the planet after a divorce that left her with more than $2 billion, plus millions more annually.

However, the woman managed to spend all her money on plastic surgery and countless luxury items.

Jocelyn Wildenstein was also married to the late art dealer and billionaire Alec N. Wildenstein, who was the son of French art dealer and horse breeder Daniel Wildenstein.

Despite the obvious changes in her appearance, Wildenstein once claimed that she had never had plastic surgery.

Alec commented on her facial changes.

"She was crazy. I was always the last to know about it. She thought she could fix her face like a piece of furniture. Skin doesn't work like that. But she didn't want to listen," he admitted in an interview.

Wildenstein said he hired a publicist and paid a plastic surgeon to testify that she had completely changed her face to win the divorce, she said.

However, she recently admitted that she had undergone some procedures.

After years of reports of excessive spending and seemingly endless cosmetic procedures, Alec filed for divorce in 1999, although Jocelyn claims she was the first to decide to end the marriage, due to her husband's infidelities.

Although Alec filed for divorce in Switzerland, where Jocelyn had less chance of receiving a significant amount in a divorce, she eventually received what should have been a surprise - about $2.5 billion.

In addition, her ex-husband was supposed to pay her $100 million a year for 13 years. However, he died in 2008, and in 2015, her ex-husband's family stopped making payments.

After her divorce, Wildenstein began dating fashion designer Lloyd Klein in 2003.

They later became engaged, but their relationship was unstable for many years.

In 2016, Wildenstein was arrested for cutting her husband's face with scissors during a fight in her Trump Tower apartment.

Klein was subsequently arrested a few days later for robbery and assault after he allegedly tried to take some of his belongings from Wildenstein's apartment.

But later the couple reunited.

Recall

Japanese actress and singer Miho Nakayama has died at the age of 54 at her home in Tokyo. Her body was found in the bathroom after she failed to show up for work.