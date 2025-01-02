"Catwoman" Jocelyn Wildenstein, known for her numerous plastic surgeries, has died at the age of 84

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 70975 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 154013 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 130866 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 138250 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136306 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 175248 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111436 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 167260 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104599 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113994 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

February 28, 02:48 PM • 134902 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 134123 views
05:55 PM • 60941 views
06:08 PM • 103345 views
06:35 PM • 105542 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 154042 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 175262 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 167273 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 194875 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 183997 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 134123 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 134902 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 144165 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 135713 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 152794 views
"Catwoman" Jocelyn Wildenstein, known for her numerous plastic surgeries, has died at the age of 84

"Catwoman" Jocelyn Wildenstein, known for her numerous plastic surgeries, has died at the age of 84

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29854 views

Swiss socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein has died at the age of 84 from a pulmonary embolism. She became famous for her numerous plastic surgeries and receiving $2.5 billion after her divorce from a billionaire.

Swiss socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein, nicknamed the "Catwoman" because she underwent many plastic surgeries to look like a cat, has died at the age of 84, UNN reports citing the Daily Mail.

Details

It is reported that at the time of his death, the celebrity was sleeping in one of the Parisian palaces, and the cause of death was a pulmonary embolism.

"Her partner Lloyd Klein is saddened to announce the death of Jocelyn Wildenstein in Paris," the journalists said. 

She was last seen healthy on December 18 in Paris, when she was with Klein.

She was nicknamed the Catwoman for her pronounced feline eyes and lion-like features.

She had over 1 million followers on Instagram and called herself an "art dealer.

The Swiss socialite came from a modest family, but in the 1970s she tied the knot with a French-born American billionaire. They later divorced, and it was written about in all the newspapers.

She became one of the richest people on the planet after a divorce that left her with more than $2 billion, plus millions more annually.

However, the woman managed to spend all her money on plastic surgery and countless luxury items.

Jocelyn Wildenstein was also married to the late art dealer and billionaire Alec N. Wildenstein, who was the son of French art dealer and horse breeder Daniel Wildenstein. 

Despite the obvious changes in her appearance, Wildenstein once claimed that she had never had plastic surgery.

Alec commented on her facial changes. 

"She was crazy. I was always the last to know about it. She thought she could fix her face like a piece of furniture. Skin doesn't work like that. But she didn't want to listen," he admitted in an interview.

Wildenstein said he hired a publicist and paid a plastic surgeon to testify that she had completely changed her face to win the divorce, she said.

However, she recently admitted that she had undergone some procedures.

After years of reports of excessive spending and seemingly endless cosmetic procedures, Alec filed for divorce in 1999, although Jocelyn claims she was the first to decide to end the marriage, due to her husband's infidelities.

Although Alec filed for divorce in Switzerland, where Jocelyn had less chance of receiving a significant amount in a divorce, she eventually received what should have been a surprise - about $2.5 billion.

In addition, her ex-husband was supposed to pay her $100 million a year for 13 years. However, he died in 2008, and in 2015, her ex-husband's family stopped making payments.

After her divorce, Wildenstein began dating fashion designer Lloyd Klein in 2003.

They later became engaged, but their relationship was unstable for many years. 

In 2016, Wildenstein was arrested for cutting her husband's face with scissors during a fight in her Trump Tower apartment.

Klein was subsequently arrested a few days later for robbery and assault after he allegedly tried to take some of his belongings from Wildenstein's apartment.

But later the couple reunited.

Recall 

Japanese actress and singer Miho Nakayama has died at the age of 54 at her home in Tokyo. Her body was found in the bathroom after she failed to show up for work.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
parisParis
instagramInstagram

