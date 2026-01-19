$43.180.08
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
03:17 PM • 7580 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
02:59 PM • 10925 views
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
02:58 PM • 13090 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
01:29 PM • 13235 views
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
11:57 AM • 29623 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
11:54 AM • 30263 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
11:48 AM • 17772 views
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
January 19, 07:52 AM • 23260 views
Enemy pulls reserves to Pokrovsk: Syrskyi reveals situation in Pokrovsk direction
January 19, 07:13 AM • 31688 views
Trump's threats regarding Greenland force Europe to consider an alliance without the US, with a "coalition of the willing" option taking into account Ukraine's strength - Politico
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
Italian designer Valentino Garavani has died. He was 93 years old

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

Italian designer Valentino Garavani has died in Rome at the age of 93. His work and ideas influenced fashion, and his vision was for women to be beautiful.

Italian designer Valentino Garavani has died. He was 93 years old

Italian designer Valentino Garavani has died at the age of 93 in Rome, his beloved adopted homeland, where he always preferred to live and work, UNN reports with reference to La Repubblica Daily.

Details

The publication emphasizes that one does not need to be a fashion expert to understand what a loss this is for the whole world: Valentino's fame goes beyond fashion, tastes, and even generations. Everyone knows who he was, and everyone knows how his creations and ideas influenced fashion.

Famous Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani dies04.09.25, 16:22 • 4896 views

"What do women want? To be beautiful." This is how he formulated his vision, which guided his steps from 1959, when he founded his fashion house in Rome, until 2007, when he decided to retire. Even before fashion, fashion shows, and red carpets, Valentino sought to make women beautiful. They always understood this, and that is why from the beginning they elevated him to the Olympus of creators, La Repubblica Daily emphasizes.

Antonina Tumanova

CultureNews of the World
