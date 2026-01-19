Italian designer Valentino Garavani has died. He was 93 years old

Italian designer Valentino Garavani has died at the age of 93 in Rome, his beloved adopted homeland, where he always preferred to live and work, UNN reports with reference to La Repubblica Daily.

The publication emphasizes that one does not need to be a fashion expert to understand what a loss this is for the whole world: Valentino's fame goes beyond fashion, tastes, and even generations. Everyone knows who he was, and everyone knows how his creations and ideas influenced fashion.

"What do women want? To be beautiful." This is how he formulated his vision, which guided his steps from 1959, when he founded his fashion house in Rome, until 2007, when he decided to retire. Even before fashion, fashion shows, and red carpets, Valentino sought to make women beautiful. They always understood this, and that is why from the beginning they elevated him to the Olympus of creators, La Repubblica Daily emphasizes.